Video: Carrasco do Flamengo goes viral with bizarre simulation by Cuiabá | Sport

Deyverson made a bizarre simulation in his debut for CuiabáReproduction / Premiere

Published 08/14/2022 14:49

Rio – Former Palmeiras, striker Deyverson, author of the 2021 Libertadores title goal against Flamengo, starred in a bizarre scene last Saturday (13). The player, who currently defends Cuiabá, made an exaggerated simulation after being touched on the head by Elton, from Juventude. The video went viral on social media, and many fans criticized the athlete’s attitude. Check out:

Silence! Deyverson acting. pic.twitter.com/3XxyZgRcDC — Cornetinha (@cornetacaipira) August 14, 2022 However, this was not Deyverson’s first big simulation in the confrontation with Cuiabá. Shortly after the bid with Elton, the player was fouled by Vitor Leque, who ended up being sent off. However, referee Marielson Alves da Silva consulted the VAR, and withdrew the red card from the center forward of the gaúcha team, understanding that the Cuiabá striker valued the bid. Check out:

Vitor Leque, from Juventude, had been sent off after this move against Deyverson. Then the referee looked at the image on VAR, understood that the Cuiabá striker valued, took out the red and showed the yellow. #BrasileirãoSerieA pic.twitter.com/VBss2c7mC2 — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) August 14, 2022 It is worth remembering that, in the final of the 2021 Copa Libertadores, against Flamengo, Deyverson starred in another bizarre scene. While returning to his defense field, the player received a small push from the Argentine referee Néstor Pitana, and ended up falling to the ground. The bid went viral around the world, and generated a lot of criticism. In an interview with “Mais Você”, the player commented on the attitude in the decision of the continental tournament.

“It was to buy time and let my teammates take a breath. I thought: ‘I’m going to do a Deyverson here and take a dip’. But I thought it had been someone from Flamengo, I hadn’t seen that it was the referee. He even asked me apologies,” joked Deyverson.