Viola Davis plays villain in franchise prelude Rolling Stone

THE Song of the Birds and the Serpentsprelude to Hunger Gameswon a strong name for the cast: Viola Davis. The actress will play one of the villains of the franchise, the Dr Volumnia Gaulaccording to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The films of Hunger Games have always been elevated by the exceptional cast, and we are excited to continue this tradition with Viola Davis,” announced Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Studio. “Her powerful and formidable presence will add layers of complexity to this story.”

Francis Lawrencedirector of three of the four films in the series in theaters, is back and commented on the casting: “Dr. Gaul it is as cruel as it is creative, it is as fearsome as it is formidable. the knowledge of snow as a political operator, he grew from the experience he had with her in the games as the most powerful figure.”

The story is based on the prelude book by Suzanne Collins and 64 years pass before Hunger Games. The plot accompanies snow like a young heir going through difficult times. According to the synopsis, “he sees a chance to change his destiny when he is chosen to be a Hunger Games mentor, though he is disappointed to be assigned to a poor girl, a tribute from miserable District 12.”

According to variety, the list also has Hunter Schafer,Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, lilly cooper, Luna Steeples and Hiroki BerreclothBesides Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera. The film is expected to premiere in November 2023.