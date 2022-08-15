Viola Davis Will Be Villain in “The Song of Birds and Serpents”

Viola Davis is the newest name announced for the film’s cast “The Song of Birds and Serpents”prelude to “Hunger Games”. She will play the villain Dr. Volumnia Gaul, organizer of the 10th edition of the “Hunger Games”.

“From the beginning, Viola was our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the intelligence and emotion she brings to each role.” says the director Francis Lawrence. He directed three of the four “Hunger Games” and returns to the franchise directing the prequel.

Read more:

“Dr. Gaul is as cruel as he is creative and as fearsome as he is formidable. Snow’s experience as a political operator develops in large part out of his experiences with her as the most dominant figure in gaming. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly lucky to have an actress with Viola’s extraordinary reach and presence to play this pivotal role.”

“The Song of Birds and Serpents” is based on the book by Suzanne Collins, who is one of the executive producers of the film. The story takes place decades before the events portrayed in Katniss’ story (lived by Jennifer Lawrence on the big screen).

Who else will be in “The Song of Birds and Serpents”?

The film’s cast is headed by Rachel Zegler (from “Love, Sublime Love”), as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray, and Tom Blyth (from “Billy the Kid”) as the young Coriolanus Snow.

Names like Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Kjell Brutscheidt, Ashley Liao, Josh Andrés Rivera, Mackenzie Lansing, Sofia Sanchez, Zoe Renee, George Somner, Isobel Jesper Jones, Lily Maria Cooper, Dakota Shapiro, Max Raphael, Vaughan Reilly and Nick Benson are also confirmed.

The film’s theatrical release is scheduled for November 17, 2023.