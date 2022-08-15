What is Gboard? Discover functions and learn to use the Google keyboard | Productivity

Gboard is a virtual keyboard app created by Google, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. The service offers features that differentiate it from others on the market, such as the possibility of typing by voice and gesture, and use with one hand. In addition, the app allows you to configure various features, such as deactivating the automatic corrector and creating shortcuts for ready-made messages. It is worth mentioning that some of the additional keyboard functions may not be available for Apple phones.

How to Discard Word Suggestions in Gboard

WhatsApp: 5 different Gboard features you need to try in the app

1 of 11 Gboard: get to know the Google keyboard and learn how to configure it — Photo: Helito Beggiora/TechTudo Gboard: get to know the Google keyboard and learn how to configure it — Photo: Helito Beggiora/TechTudo

📝 How to undo the “remove word” option in Gboard? See the TechTudo Forum.

To use the application after downloading, it is necessary to make it the smartphone’s default keyboard. This action can be done by opening Gboard and tapping “Enable in Settings” > “gboard” > “Select input method” > “gboard” > “Ok” > “Done”. Check out how to use and configure Gboard below.

What is it and in what cases can it serve the gboard?

Gboard is a virtual keyboard app created by Google to be used on Android and iPhone (iOS) smartphones. The app has some differences in relation to common keyboards, such as the possibility of typing by gesture or voice and changing the layout to help with one-handed use – features that can save time and make typing easier. Another feature is the creation of custom emojis, which add more repertoire for messages and virtual conversations.

In this sense, the virtual keyboard can be useful for those who want software with additional features that make typing faster and more practical. Gboard also has a configuration area that includes several features to be included or changed, something that does not occur on other keyboards.

How to enable number row in Gboard

The app offers the possibility to show or hide the row of numbers. When enabled, the number line appears above the letters, in order to provide more agility for those who constantly use these buttons.

If the option is disabled, it is only possible to access it through the “?123”, located in the lower left corner of the keyboard. When you tap it, the folder displays the numeric keypad next to the symbols. To display the number row as soon as you open the keyboard, follow the steps below:

Step 1. Access the Gboard app, tap on “Preferences” and enable the “Number Line” option;

2 of 11 Number line can be displayed on Google keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Number line can be displayed on Google keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 2. Check that you can view it directly on the keyboard when you open it. It is also possible to display the numeric keys in larger size by touching the symbol of “?123”, then “1234”.

3 of 11 Activate the number row in Gboard to make it easier to use the buttons — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Activate the number row in Gboard to make it easier to use the buttons — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

How to enable emoji tab in Gboard

Another alternative in the app is the option to display a special key to insert emojis. When you open it, you can have quick access to the stickers. When disabled, the software presents the emoji button in the same place as the comma and it is necessary to press it for a few seconds to open the smileys tab.

In the folder, there is also the possibility to see which were the most used or recently used emojis. To activate the function, open the Gboard app and follow these steps:

Step 1. Tap on “Preferences” and then enable the option “Show Emoji Switch Key”;

4 of 11 Make the emoji key more accessible on the Gboard keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Make the emoji key more accessible on the Gboard keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 2. Note that the special button for emojis will be released. Press it to access the stickers tab and also check which ones have been used most recently.

5 of 11 Gboard offers the option to access emoji folder more easily — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Gboard offers the option to access emoji folder more easily — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

How to create custom emojis

Another feature of Gboard is the option to combine emojis to create a custom sticker. You can cross as many ideograms as you like to get more unique sticker options. The alternative can create differentiated results and optimize messages.

To use the tool, open Gboard in the desired app, tap the emoji icon and choose the combination to send.

6 of 11 Send custom emojis with the Gboard keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Send custom emojis with the Gboard keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

How to change the keyboard for one-handed use

On the Google keyboard it is possible to change the layout to be more practical to type with one hand. The function reduces the area of ​​keys and buttons, and places the keyboard on only one side of the screen. Also, you can move the tool to the right, left or move it freely.

To use the feature, open the keyboard in the desired app, tap the three horizontal dots and press “One hand only”. If you prefer to change places, just tap the side arrow or scroll symbol.

7 of 11 Type more easily with one hand when using the Gboard keyboard feature — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Type more easily with one hand when using the Gboard keyboard feature — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

How to create word shortcuts

The Google keyboard allows you to add shortcuts to canned answers. The configuration presents the option of inserting numbers, letters or symbols that, when typed in the clipboard, display the saved message. The function can be useful for storing frequently used answers.

To access the feature, open the Gboard app and go to “Dictionary” > “Personal Dictionary”. Then select the desired language and tap the plus symbol in the upper right corner. Enter the message to be saved, the corresponding shortcut and tap the confirmation symbol. Whenever the element is typed, the saved phrase will be displayed for easy forwarding.

8 of 11 Gboard allows you to save messages to be added by shortcut — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Gboard allows you to save messages to be added by shortcut — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

How to turn the broker on/off

With Gboard, you can disable autocorrect. The tool compares the words typed with those in the dictionary and automatically modifies them if necessary. The feature is already enabled by default on the system, but the keyboard offers the option to disable it. To do this, open the Gboard app and tap on “Text correction”. Then disable the “AutoCorrect” option.

9 of 11 Enable or disable automatic correction with Gboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Enable or disable automatic correction with Gboard — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

How to use voice methods and keyboard gestures

The Google keyboard offers two typing options that can make the tool easier to use. One of them is voice typing, which consists of speaking the desired words for the app to transcribe them. The other is to write using gestures on the keyboard, so you don’t have to lift your finger between one letter or another, just slide it along the keys.

To type by voice, open Gboard in the desired app and tap the microphone icon. Wait for the phrase “Speak now” to appear on the screen to say the desired words. Then the app will insert them into the clipboard as you pronounce them. To finish, simply press the microphone symbol again.

10 of 11 Voice typing feature is possible with the Gboard app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Voice typing feature is possible with the Gboard app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Gesture typing can be activated as follows: open the Gboard app and enable the option “Enable gesture typing”. As you slide your finger from one key to another, the tool will display dashes to indicate the letters you have tapped.

11 of 11 Slide your fingers over the keys to use gesture typing — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Slide your fingers over the keys to use gesture typing — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

with information from Support Google and maketecheasier

See too: How to Disable Android Keyboard Sound and Vibration