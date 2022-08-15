‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Video takes us behind the scenes of season 4; Check out!

The channel FX released a new promotional video for the 4th season of the series ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ (What We Do in the Shadows).

O featurette takes us on a tour behind the scenes of the recent cycle.

“In the shocking finale of Season 3, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo remained at home to care for the creature that came out of Colin Robinson’s chest – baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island only to find their mansion on the brink of collapse – and with no money to repair it. As Nandor’s eternal quest for love evolves, Nadja finally discovers her dream of opening the sexiest vampire nightclub in the area.

Laszlo struggles as he tries to raise Baby Colin, trying to keep him from becoming an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on an emotional journey as he grapples with his love for his family.

With spooky locations like the secret Night Market, more weird monsters and surprising special guests, season four of ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ will continue to draw blood and laughter. And this time, with a touch of home renovation.”

It is worth remembering that the first three seasons are already available on Star+.

The series was created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clementthe same people responsible for the eponymous feature film.

The plot follows three vampires who live together: Laszlo (Berry), Nadja (Demetriou) and Nandor (Novak) – the first two are husband and wife. Also living with them is a fourth vampire named Colin Robinson (Proksch), who is an “energetic vampire”. Instead of blood, he sucks energy from his victims, pinning them to death with mundane anecdotes and bad jokes. The office is his feeding ground, but his powers also work on his fellow vampires. Their lives are complicated when our three core vampires realize that a former vampire leader named the Baron is coming to visit them from abroad, supposedly to see how the conquest of America is going.

Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch star.

