WhatsApp: Update much requested by users can now be accessed

O Whatsapp, for sure, is the most used messaging application by Brazilians. The messenger’s fame is very great, mainly for constantly implementing innovative features.

Most of the time, these features are requested by the users themselves, and two more recent ones refer to the possibility of leave groups discreetly and hide “online” status.

Check out the details of each of them below!

Leave groups discreetly

It is now possible to leave groups without being noticed by the other participants. The feature was being tested in the beta version of the messenger and is now available to all users.

The option to silently leave groups will help you avoid conflicts, since when someone leaves shared conversations, the other members always comment on what happened. In practice, only the administrator will be notified.

Hide “online” status

WhatsApp will soon release the feature to disable online status. If released, the novelty will bring more privacy to users of the messaging platform.

The update was found in the beta version for iPhone (iOS), but it shouldn’t take long to roll out for testing on Android. According to the site, the feature would work alongside the option to hide the “Last Seen”.

See how the feature should work

The new setting will allow the user to change the “Online” status, just like the “Last Seen” feature currently works.

In the “last seen”, you can choose:

“Everyone”: so that everyone knows this information;

“My Contacts”: so that only your contacts know;

“My contacts except”: so that specific people have access;

“Nobody”: so that nobody knows about your last view.

In the “online” status, in short, the user will have the same options as in the “last seen” configuration. The site also points out that when enabling the new possibility, the inverse option will also be applied.