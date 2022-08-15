which movie will air on TV Globo on Monday, 01/08

A science fiction movie will be on Afternoon Session today, Monday, August 1 (01/08), at 15:30 (Brasilia time), on TV Globo. “pixels” is a feature film directed by Chris Columbus.

An alien race bent on dominating planet Earth creates digital monsters inspired by 1980s video games.

To stop the extraterrestrial attack, five gaming experts of the time are summoned: Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler), Eddie Plant (Peter Dinklage), Ludlow Lamonsoff (Josh Gad) and Lieutenant Colonel Violet Van Patten (Michelle Monaghan).

Watch the trailer of the movie that will be shown today in the Afternoon Session

Afternoon session today

pixels

When: today, Monday, August 1 (08/01), at 3:30 pm

Where: TV Globo open channel

