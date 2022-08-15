Why more and more Chinese stop paying mortgages and cause global concern

Admin 4 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Suranjana Tewari
  • Asia Business Correspondent

An aerial view of the unfinished luxury housing development that has existed for over a decade on the banks of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2022

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Unfinished buildings have become common in China

“Construction stops, financing stops. Hand over the houses and get paid!”

That was one of the cries that disaffected apartment buyers in China used at a protest in June. But their anger over the unfinished properties didn’t stop with gestures and chants.

Hundreds of them stopped paying their mortgage installments – a radical step for China, where dissent is not tolerated.

A young couple who moved to Zhengzhou, in central China, told the BBC that after receiving the advance last year, the construction company backed out of the project and construction stopped.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

15 best movies released by Netflix in 2022, ranked by audience

When I was a teenager, watching a movie required a DVD player and renting some …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved