Why Young Sheldon is a ‘dramatic’ version of The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and, therefore, are series that are part of the same universe. However, they are not the same and what differentiates them the most is exactly the tone.

It turns out that The Big Bang Theory dedicates much more to the comedy itself than Young Sheldon. That’s because the spinoff series bets a lot more on moments dramaticalthough it is quite fun.

The Screen Rant website stated that the reason for this to happen is quite logical, but has nothing to do with The Big Bang Theory. It turns out that the intention to Young Sheldon, by investing more in drama, is distancing oneself from the series The Goldbergswhich was a big hit in the United States.

The two series are quite similar, including in the course of their respective narratives. Therefore, producers of Young Sheldon they thought it would be better to bet on a different style, and took it to that more dramatic side.

Why did the Friends actress refuse to participate in The Big Bang Theory?

Many fans do not know, but the actress Jennifer Aniston was invited by the Kaley Cuoco to make a special appearance in The Big Bang Theoryhowever, declined the colleague’s invitation.

Cuoco explained on a television show: “I love Jennifer Aniston! She is also my style icon. She is the nicest woman in the world.”

To this day, the reason for the refusal is unknown, but many people believe that the reason is because there were scheduling conflicts and Jennifer still had other contractual obligations. Kaley, however, managed to get other people into the series.

Although not all fans know it, but the actress was responsible for some of the biggest appearances in the series, such as that of actor William Shatner, who plays Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

Shatner would only have agreed to make an appearance on the series because he was friends with Cuoco, as revealed by producer Steve Holland.

“By the final season, he already knew Kaley Cuoco. They had acted together in a commercial. When I called him, the first thing he asked me was if I had a scene with Kaley.”

In Brazil, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon are available on HBO Max.

