With reinforcements and investment of R$ 90 million, Flamengo reaches the final day of the window waiting for Oscar

O Flamengo can still present a final card this Monday, the deadline for closing the current transfer window, but the assessment is that the club’s moves have already been significant and worthy of celebration. With four reinforcements coming from Europe, the football department reinforced needy positions and supplied recent departures. Below, the THROW! brings a balance of the red-black market.

The club’s investment was around R$ 90 million, most of which was in the purchase of Everton Cebolinha. The 13.5 million euros (about R$73 million) will be paid by December 2026.

On this last day of the transfer window, the expectation is around Oscar, with whom Flamengo has already had an agreement for weeks, but it depends on the official release of Shanghai Port, from China. The arrival of the midfielder would be the “icing on the cake” of the market in 2022. The club could also try a last move by Wallace, from Udinese.

An old desire for Flamengo, Cebolinha had his arrival confirmed after the injury of Bruno Henrique, who will only return next year. The Uruguayan Varela, in the so-called “market opportunity” increases competition in the right-back, a position without an absolute holder. The Chileans Vidal and Pulgar make up the group after leaving the sector.

Vidal is already playing for Flamengo (Photo: Disclosure/Flamengo)

WHO ARRIVED

Everton Chives

Negotiated with Benfica, from Portugal, he signed a contract with Flamengo until December 2026. The transfer for 90% of the rights of the 26-year-old striker cost 13.5 million euros, but, with the payment of goals, he can reach 16 millions of euros.

Arturo Vidal

After terminating with Inter Milan, from Italy, the midfielder arrived at Flamengo free of charge and signed a contract until December 2023. At 35, Arturo Vidal has one of the highest salaries in the squad.

Eric Pulgar

​The 28-year-old midfielder came from Fiorentina, Italy, and signed a contract with Flamengo until December 2025. The value was not confirmed by the club, but the hiring was around R$ 15 million.

Guillermo Varela

The right-back is another athlete to arrive at Ninho free of charge. Varela was at Dinamo Moscow and triggered the FIFA device that released him from the contract with the club, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Uruguayan’s contract with Fla runs until May 2023.

Arão, Andreas and Gustavo Henrique left Flamengo (Editing: Pedro Picanço / LANCE!)

who left

Andreas Pereira

The loan of the midfielder, who belonged to Manchester United (ING), arrived in June and Flamengo did not make the proposal with the amounts agreed with the English club at the beginning of 2022. Thus, Andreas Pereira said goodbye to Rubro-Negro and, in it was then traded to Fulham for 10 million pounds, around R$64 million.

William Arão

Until then the longest-lived player in the main squad, Arão was sold to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, for 3 million euros, around R$ 16 million. The midfielder signed a contract with the club until June 2024.

Gustavo Henrique

Fenerbahçe was also Gustavo Henrique’s destination. The deal for the defender was on loan until June 2023, with an option to buy after that period. The value of the trade has not been confirmed.