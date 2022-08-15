Without astronauts, Artemis 1 will fly to the Moon with Alexa on board

If all goes as planned, on August 29, NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket will depart towards the Moon. Although this first mission will not carry astronauts, the Orion spacecraft will take on board an unusual passenger: Alexa.

The use of Amazon’s smart assistant is part of Callisto, a technology demonstration project developed through a commercial agreement between the US space agency and the Lockheed Martin company.

The objective is to test how technology commercially available on Earth can help astronauts in deep space missions. The idea is that data on flight status, ship orientation or onboard resource levels can be accessed easily through voice commands.

In addition to Amazon, Lockheed Martin has also partnered with Cisco to test Webex video conferencing software. according to the website 9to5Mac, the custom software was installed on an Apple iPad – installed on the Orion center console, as seen in the photo below:

During the trip to the Moon, NASA controllers will send voice commands through the Webex system. Lockheed Martin claims the assistant will be able to answer thousands of specific questions, such as “Alexa, how fast is Orion traveling?” or “Alexa, what is the temperature in the cabin?”.

If it works, the technology could make work on board simpler, safer and more efficient. In the future, the system could be used on the Gateway lunar station, or on missions to Mars.

“As humans travel farther into space, this technology may allow astronauts to operate more independently from Earth,” NASA states.

Alexa in space

It is worth mentioning that the use of an intelligent assistant in space is not something that simple. To work here on Earth, Alexa depends on the Amazon cloud — using software and internet services, through servers and data centers around the world.

In space, there is no internet or servers. In addition, using the Earth’s cloud would not be practical, as the assistant could take too long to respond to commands – especially in more distant space travel. To resolve the issue, Alexa will have a database traveling aboard the spacecraft, in addition to having the support of the Deep Space Network, a network of NASA radio telescopes around the world.

In addition, the hardware also needs to be hardened to protect it from space radiation.

“Orion is already the most advanced spacecraft ever developed to take astronauts to the Moon, and voice-activated technology can take it to the next level, allowing the interactive computer systems of science fiction spacecraft to become a reality for spacecraft. next generation of explorers”, explains Howard Hu, Deputy Orion Program Manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

In addition to Alexa, Artemis 1 will test NASA’s new SLS rocket, as well as the Orion spacecraft, on an actual round trip to the Moon. The mission serves to test technologies and procedures for the resumption of manned flights to the lunar surface, from 2025.