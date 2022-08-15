World ski champion dies while climbing Mont Blanc in France

World ski champion Adèle Milloz died in an accident while climbing Mont Blanc in France. In training to teach mountaineering lessons, the 26-year-old was with a guide, who also did not survive, on the Aiguille du Peigne route. According to AFPan unprecedented heat wave is suspected to have caused the fatality, as atypical weather has caused unstable hiking routes in the French Alps.

The bodies of Adèle and her 30-year-old guide were discovered by other climbers in the early evening of Friday, the 12th, but the news was only made public on Sunday. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the fall. “The high mountains have become more dangerous with the drought, but access was not subject to any specific prohibitions,” a spokesman for the High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon (PGHM) told AFP.

Climbers were warned last month to delay their trips as drought was causing more frequent and dangerous rockfalls atop Europe’s tallest peak. Several guided tour companies suspended hiking packages and two mountain shelters were closed, in an attempt to discourage adventurers.

The deaths come as France continues to fight extreme weather events caused by droughts and record-breaking heat waves. According to the weather service Météo Francelast month was the driest July on record, and several new heat records were set in the past month, when temperatures reached 42°C in some parts of the country.