Wow, Bea! Haddad Maia dreamed but let the Toronto title slip to Halep

Beatriz Haddad Maia entered the final of the WTA 1000 in Toronto dreaming and justified that right in the duel with Simona Halepbut ended up seeing her fairy tale end without a happy ending in Canada.

The number 24 of the WTA ranking gave in in the most important encounter of her career, with the partials 6-3, 2-6 and 6-3, with the former leader of the women’s world hierarchy, nowadays 15th ranked, scoring the favoritism he had. Bia gave everything to win her third title and the biggest by a Brazilian since 2001, but she fell in a duel in which she had her opportunities.

The Paulista came in full force and led 3-0, but a six-game streak followed, with Halep overwhelmingly winning the first match. However, Bia was not affected and remained strong mentally, shooting to 4-0, before closing with 6-2. In the third partial, the Romanian reached 2-0, Haddad Maia broke back and saw Halep flee in the next service game, in which he even led by 30-0.

Bia Maia remained in the fight and gave everything until the end, but she did not avoid the 24th title in the career of the former number one in the world, which will shoot up to 6th place in the female hierarchy. The Brazilian jumps to 16th place, a maximum in Brazilian women’s tennis, now heading to Cincinnati.