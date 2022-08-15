Xiaomi Mix Fold 2’s hinge helps the device’s thinness, but does not resist water

Officialized on Thursday (11), the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 stands out as a new competitor in the foldable market – and drew attention above all for having arrived shortly after the main current, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, from Samsung, which currently leads in this market. As the comparisons emerge, a detail caught the attention of the SamMobile portal, focused on the coverage of the South Korean: the water drop hinge. This component, part of a simpler and more sophisticated construction, managed to make Xiaomi’s cell phone thinner than the competitor, but it is worth noting that, behind the scenes, Samsung also tried to use this technology, but replaced it with a more traditional one. .





In this case, despite the suggestive name, this type of hinge does not provide water resistance — something that Samsung bet on with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, and an area that it did not want to despise with the 2022 models. Ross Young, a consultant for the screen sector, pointed out to the SamMobile portal that, among the various designs tested by Samsung, one very similar to that of Xiaomi was tested, but the company ended up considering that, even with a thicker device and with a crease more prominently compensated thanks to water resistance.

















Curiosity

15 Aug

















android

15 Aug



It turned out to be sort of Samsung’s internal rule of thumb to offer water resistance on all premium phones (out there, over $1,000) — with the exception of their tablets. If the highlight for the resistance of the Z Fold 3 was a flashy one last year, 2022 could not be different in its successor. Samsung is expected to keep testing new hinge designs, and when it can guarantee water resistance, we’ll see the new design in a future device. There’s no doubt that, sooner or later, the Galaxy Z Fold models will get thinner in the years to come, and they’re still water resistant.

Specifications









8.0-inch Eco²OLED main screen 120 Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution

6.5-inch E5 AMOLED external display 120 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 8 MP telephoto sensor

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface









7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display

120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

offers