Xiaomi presents robot that understands emotions and comforts those who are sad

Xiaomi presented to the public this week what is perhaps its biggest bet in the world of robotics: the CyberOne, a bipedal robot that mimics the performance of a human being – in fact, a child who is still learning to walk.

With an applicability still undefined, the robot was developed with algorithms and artificial intelligence mechanisms capable of detecting objects and other beings around it, and identifying human emotions, their gestures and expressions.

According to Xiaomi, CyberOne is able to know, for example, if a person is sad or happy and even comfort them.

To recognize the depth of environments and make three-dimensional (3D) reconstructions, CyberOne has a sensor called Mi-Sense. It works in partnership with an AI interaction algorithm.

Thanks to these two technologies, the humanoid can, for example, identify the presence of a person, the branch of a tree that is in its path and even ants. These details are presented in a video published on the brand’s social networks, in which the robot can even dodge obstacles that are in its path.

According to Xiaomi, the humanoid is 1.77m tall, weighs 52kg and can carry up to 1.5kg in weight. It simulates human movements and is capable of walking at 3.6 km/h, according to the company.

CyberOne’s face is a curved-shaped OLED panel and dark screen. Behind him is where everything happens. There are installed spatial vision sensors – allowing you to observe the world in 3D – and also microphones, which are capable of identifying 85 types of environmental sounds and classifying up to 45 human emotions.

And Xiaomi stressed that the machine still has an AI-powered semantic recognition engine. Your body has a total of 21 movement points made up of 13 joints, but according to international expert critics, it still needs refinement in terms of lightness and naturalness of movement.

CyberOne was part of Xiaomi’s launch package, which took place last Thursday (11). In fact, the event was announced to introduce the brand’s new foldable smartphones and other devices such as headphones.

The humanoid was a surprise release. The robot even made a cameo at the event, entering the stage and handing a flower to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. He even took a selfie.

CyberOne is the second robot produced by Xiaomi Robotics Lab, the company’s robotics department. The first was introduced last year, CyberDog, a quadrupedal robot.

During the event, Jun stated that the model is still experimental and there are no plans to commercialize it at this time – which fueled the buzz that Xiaomi wanted to get ahead of Tesla, which announced a humanoid launch for this year later.