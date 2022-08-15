Zendaya hints at a time jump in the show’s third season

She wants to see the show’s characters enter adulthood.

At the end of the second season of Euphoria, the protagonist street, played by Zendaya, says the rest of high school ran into trouble until the main characters of the HBO teen series graduated, which left many fans confused. Now, however, the actress has hinted in a new interview that we’ll see the characters go from school next season.

One of the biggest successes of HBO currently, euphoria tells the story of Rue, a young drug addict, her classmates and all the problems these characters go through, from drug addiction, blackmail and many other very dark plots.

Between the first and second season, there was already a three year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but recently it was also revealed that the third year would only start to be recorded in 2024, because of the busy schedule Zendaya. With the actors getting older and older, it looks like we won’t really see them as teenagers in the future.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya talked about how he wants to see the protagonists of euphoria out of high school, some time after they’ve graduated and needing to decide what kind of person they want to be in the world. She said:

“I think it’s going to be interesting to explore the characters outside of school. I want to see what Rue is like on her sobriety journey, how chaotic it can be. But also with all the characters, in the sense of them trying to figure out what they’re going to do with their lives when high school is over and the kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season is that we got to see more of the other characters in a deeper way. I think we can do that again in season three. There’s a lot of talent, you want to make sure everyone has a chance to be that spotlight.”

What would you like to see in the third season of the series? Don’t forget to comment!

Also check: