10 best 1917-like war movies to watch on streaming

The best war movies to watch without leaving home!
When it comes to cinema, it is common to find some genres that are much explored in the seventh art, such as the so-called war moviesfor example. The theme is difficult and generally deals with historical periods that were marked in the history of humanity due to the violence, trauma and devastation that armed conflicts left behind.
A recent example of the genre is the film 1917. Directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty, 007: Operation Skyfall), the feature drew attention because it was made using the long-shot technique, which ensured greater immersion as we followed the tension and dangers exposed there.
If you like this type of premise, know that there are other similar productions available on the already beloved services of streaming. Therefore, we selected here the 10 best war movies for those who liked 1917!
Beasts of No Nation (2015)
where to watch: Netflix.
Beasts of No Nation is a war film that deals with the way armed conflicts rob children of their childhood. In the plot, we accompany Agu (Abraham Attah), a boy who, after being cruelly separated from his parents, is forced to join a group of soldiers in a period of civil war. There, Agu is treated like a soldier, experiencing all the atrocities of the guerrillas to try to survive.
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (007 – No Time to Die), Beasts of No Nation also has the amazing Idris Elba in the cast.
Dunkirk (2017)
where to watch: Netflix, Globoplay, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Inspired by one of the best-known war strategies in human history, Dunkirk is set during the tragic period of Second World War. The story is about when German troops advanced towards French territory, surrounding a group of soldiers on the beaches of Dunkirk who were evacuated from the site so as not to be massacred.
Dunkirk it’s a director’s film Christopher Nolan (The Origin, Tenet) and features three timelines to tell the famous evacuation story. The cast has names like Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Barry Keoghan and Harry Styles.
Go and See (1985)
where to watch: Fine Arts à La Carte.
Directed by Russian filmmaker Elem Klimovthe film go and see follows the terrible journey of the teenager Florya (Aleksey Kravchenko). Set in World War II, the film shows the boy during the Nazi occupation in Belarus after joining a resistance movement at the time.
go and see It is considered by many to be one of the most difficult films to watch. Starting from a Soviet view of the conflict, Klimov’s film delves into the horror of war, the trauma left by the massacre and the despair over the situation. It’s a film for those who have a stomach and that, without a doubt, will mark you in some way.
War on Terror (2008)
where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
war on terror It is an award-winning film of the genre that cannot be left out of your list by any means. With six Oscar statuettes in the bag, the feature is directed by Kathryn Bigelow (The darkest hour), the first woman to win the award for best direction at the prestigious ceremony of Hollywood Academy.
But anyway, what is the story of war on terror? The plot follows a kind of cat and mouse game in the middle of an armed conflict, where a US army bomb squad acts to survive the terror and potential enemies on a mission in Iraq.
the cast of war on terror is formed by the actors Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Ralph Fiennes, Guy Pearce, Brian Geraghty and Evangeline Lilly.
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
Saving Private Ryan is one of the most famous productions when it comes to war film. The premise of the feature is already summarized in its own title: in it, we follow a dangerous journey of Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) and his platoon to rescue Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), who is trapped in enemy territory during the German invasion of Normandy, Francein World War II.
Directed by renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Shark, ET – The Extraterrestrial), Saving Private Ryan also has the actors Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel and Edward Burns.
Until the Last Man (2016)
where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
In until the last manthe actor Andrew Garfield live Desmond T. Doss, an American army doctor who, swimming against the tide, refuses to take up arms despite participating in an intense armed conflict during World War II. Inspired by a true story, the film follows Desmond’s heroic journey in Battle of Okinawa.
In addition to Garfield, until the last man has a cast made up of Sam Worthington, Vince Vaughn, Hugo Weaving and Teresa Palmer.
Ironhearts (2014)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
Iron hearts takes place during the final years of World War II and focuses on Sergeant Don “Wardaddy” Collier (Brad Pitt), who leads a group of five American soldiers towards a dangerous onslaught against the Nazis. With limited ammo and reduced combatants, the team must do the impossible to complete the mission and survive.
Directed by David Ayer (Suicide squad), Iron hearts is made up of an all-star team like Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal, Shia LaBeouf and Michael Peña.
Beyond the Red Line (1998)
where to watch: Star+.
Beyond the Red Line it’s a movie Terrence Malick (The life tree) which is based on the homonymous literary work of the writer James Jones. set in Battle of GuadalcanalWorld War II conflict, the plot follows the trajectory of a group of soldiers amidst the chaos of combat, losses and exhaustion of the armed struggle, as they try to understand their place in the world and the consequences of their actions.
the cast of Beyond the Red Line have the actors Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, George Clooney, Woody Harrelson, John Cusack, Jim Caviezel, Ben Chaplin, John Travolta and John C. Reilly.
Platoon (1986)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
with direction of Oliver Stone (Born on the Fourth of July), Platoon shows the horrors of war through Chris Taylor’s point of view (Charlie Sheen), a young man who decides to enlist in the Vietnam War set in the 1960s. But the battlefield erodes all his idealism as he finds himself faced with the chaos and devastation of armed conflict, as well as a rivalry between soldiers that ends up pitting the combatants against each other.
Platoon is also one of the most recognized films of the genre, and has a cast made up of great stars such as Willem Dafoe and Forest Whitaker.
Glory Made of Blood (1957)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
As much as World War II is the backdrop for many war films, World War I was also portrayed in cinema. A great example is Glory Made of Bloodone of the most prestigious films by the filmmaker Stanley Kubrick (The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey) and recognized for its high anti-war content.
starring Kirk Douglas, the feature takes place in 1916 when a general orders a suicide attack against enemy forces, but the plan ends in disaster. So, to keep up appearances and hide the failure of their military strategy, three soldiers are chosen to stand trial.