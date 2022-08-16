10 best 1917-like war movies to watch on streaming

The best war movies to watch without leaving home!

When it comes to cinema, it is common to find some genres that are much explored in the seventh art, such as the so-called war moviesfor example. The theme is difficult and generally deals with historical periods that were marked in the history of humanity due to the violence, trauma and devastation that armed conflicts left behind.

A recent example of the genre is the film 1917. Directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty, 007: Operation Skyfall), the feature drew attention because it was made using the long-shot technique, which ensured greater immersion as we followed the tension and dangers exposed there.

If you like this type of premise, know that there are other similar productions available on the already beloved services of streaming. Therefore, we selected here the 10 best war movies for those who liked 1917!