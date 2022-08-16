10 reasons not to invite Jennifer Lawrence to a party at your house

The actress turns 32 years old this Monday, August 15 By Editorial 8/15/2021 – Updated about 16 hours ago

Jennifer Lawrence is one of America’s darlings: beautiful, funny and very talented! In addition to all these qualities, the leonine who turns 32 years old this Monday (15th) is also extroverted and, let’s say, a little messy! To celebrate her birthday, we’ve gathered ten reasons not to invite Jennifer to a party at her house! Check out:

She will attack the food

Jennifer Lawrence eating pizza

We all know (and she insists on saying it every chance she gets) that Jennifer loves to eat and doesn’t need a good free mouth. She’s one of those people who wraps snacks in a paper napkin and sneaks it into her purse when the party hasn’t even started right! Not wrong, right?

She will make fun of everyone

Jennifer Lawrence

You know that loudest friend of yours who doesn’t really know how to dress? Or that hipster friend of yours who’s going to match his paint-stained khakis with his orange flip-flops? Well, no one will escape Lawrence’s comments!

She will turn your party into a meme

Jennifer Lawrence

Everything this woman does, uses and says becomes a GIF, meme, joke, joke, Tumblr. If you don’t want to see photos of your party printed on social media and in newspapers, magazines and websites around the world, it’s good to think twice before making the invitation.

She will destroy your memories

Jennifer Lawrence

In the age of Instagram and the like, no party goes unnoticed by everyone and everything records. Now imagine Jennifer sabotaging all those amazing photos that would earn you dozens of likes. Professional photobomber this girl, huh?

She will get a lot of attention

Jennifer Lawrence

Look, little is more frustrating at a party than a show-stealing guest. And she’s going to do it: fun, playful, she has an Oscar… it’s natural that everyone is interested in her.

She’s gonna dominate the party drinks

Jennifer Lawrence

You know that friend who holds the bottle with one hand and the glass with the other? So Jennifer Lawrence is one of those. Surely after spilling an entire bottle of wine she will start bumping into things and knocking over that very expensive knickknack that was inherited from her dear grandmother!

She’s gonna take some tumbles

Jennifer Lawrence

After so many drinks, it’s normal to lose your balance a little. If Jennifer fell while taking the stage to receive her first Oscar, can you imagine what will happen at her house?

She’ll tell embarrassing stories

Jennifer Lawrence

We already know that Jennifer collects hairy stories. She has said, for example, that she had a hard time when a maid found some “sex toys” that she kept in her own room. This will be the cue for that more conservative friend of yours to say that she needs to go home early (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, we have to agree)

She will ask to sleep at your house

She will ask to sleep at your house

We wanted to say that Jennifer will ask to sleep at your house because she will drink until she drops and won’t be able to go back to her humble residence, but she doesn’t even have to, after all what to expect from those who showed up wrapped in a bubblegum pink comforter in a of the most watched shows on American TV?

But she will make you laugh!

Jennifer Lawrence

Dropping snacks on the expensive dress, falling on stage while going up to receive your first Oscar, lining up food and drink on the red carpet, trolling all the photos possible and still holding an Oscar while showing the middle finger. If you don’t like emotions, it’s better not to send that WhatsApp calling the girl to “rêlê”, but she will definitely make you laugh!

