2 million children’s books are being distributed by Itaú Social

Itaú program distributes children’s books All over Brazil. The program “Read with a child”, created in 2010 by Itaú Social, is distributing, free of charge, 2 million children’s books. However, not everyone can apply for this benefit, only social organizations and municipal education departments. In this edition, the works are “From step to step: a book to dream and dance” and “A pescaria do curumim and other indigenous poems”. Check out the full article and learn more about this bank’s initiative.

Read more: Google’s new website helps children who are learning to read

See how the program works

The whole society can participate in the campaign helping to mobilize and publicize the program. However, to receive the kits, municipal education departments and civil society organizations need to make a request by 6 pm on September 2nd.

Each kit consists of two books, and each child attended or enrolled must receive one. The works can also be requested in Braille or with an enlarged font for children with visual impairments. In addition, in program website 14 titles are available on the digital shelf and a collection of 22 works distributed in recent years in accessible audiovisual versions.

Aiming at democratizing access to quality literary reading for people in socioeconomic vulnerability, the program prioritizes the most vulnerable municipalities. The parameters being established from the degree of income concentration (Gini Index), Basic Education Development Index (Ideb), poverty indicators and others.

Books value black and indigenous people and cultures

In 2022, the public notice chose stories that valued black and indigenous people and cultures, with priority given to books by authors or illustrators who declared themselves to be black and/or indigenous. The selected books were:

From step to step: A book to dream and dance – Editora Companhia das Letrinhas, text by Otávio Júnior and illustrations by Bruna Lubambo and;

12 poems from A pescaria do curumim and other indigenous poems – Editora Panda Books, text by Tiago Hakiy and illustrations by Taísa Borges.

According to Itaú Social, the books are chosen through a public notice and the selections for the 2023 books are open until 6 pm on September 9. The copy can be on any theme, in prose or poetry, whose target audience is children from 0 to 6 years old, with up to 50 pages and with writers and illustrators from Latin American countries born and residing. Publishers not included in the last edition can register up to three titles using the form on the Itaú Social Public Notices Platform.