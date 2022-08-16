5 Excellent Comedy Movies With Sandra Bullock

The darling of American comedies, Sandra Bullock, rose to fame in the 1990s, and remains on the rise to this day, at the height of her 57 years. We list 5 of the best movies starring her:

Miss Congeniality (2000) and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Powerful (2005)

In very first place is Miss Congeniality and Miss Congeniality 2, the biggest comedy successes of Sandra Bullock’s career. In the first film of the franchise, the actress plays Gracie Hart, an agent who needs to infiltrate a beauty contest to investigate a serial killer, and ends up doing very well in the competition. The movie guarantees the viewer a good laugh, and can be rented on Apple TV+.

Already Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Powerful, Sandra Bullock returns to the character of Gracie Hart, who now has to deal with fame for having participated in the beauty pageant, while working in the intense investigations of the FBI. Miss Congeniality 2 is available on HBO Max.

The Proposal (2009)

In this success, Sandra Bullock plays Margaret Tate, a powerful executive who is in danger of being deported to Canada, her hometown. To prevent this from happening, she decides to pretend to be engaged to her American assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds). The two end up living intense moments when Andrew forces Margaret to meet his family in Alaska. Available on Star+.

The Well Armed (2013)

In this 2013 hit, Sandra Bullock stars with Melissa McCarthy, who play two police officers with totally opposite personalities, who need to work together to complete a dangerous mission. The chemistry between the two makes the movie a lot of fun. It is available on Star+.

Eight Women and a Secret (2018)

Eight Women and a Secret follows the story of Debbie Ocean (starring Sandra Bullock), who, after being released from prison, leads a group of women, made up of a strong cast (Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling , Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Rihanna), along with her partner Lou (Cate Blanchett) for a heist. The film is available on HBO Max.

Love at second sight (2002)

This brilliant romantic comedy follows lawyer Lucy Kelson, played by Sandra Bullock, as she works with billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant), a difficult and indecisive man, to preserve a community center. Bullock’s character ends up hiring a replacement for the position, as George is totally dependent on her, but in the end she regrets it, when she realizes she has feelings for the billionaire. Available on HBO Max.

