5 news that rocked (15/08)

Credit: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

Vasco da Gama prepares for the clash with CSA, in Maceió, next Thursday (18) at the Rei Pelé stadium, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The match will be valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Read now the five news from Cruzmaltino that made the biggest splash today.

Marlon Gomes injury confirmed

Author of one of the goals in Vasco’s 3-0 victory over Tombense on Saturday (13), Marlon Gomes left São Januário’s lawn injured in the second half. Thus, an injury was diagnosed this Monday (15). With pain in the back of the left thigh, an MRI showed a problem in the semimembranosus muscle. Thus, the midfielder started physical therapy and the return time has not yet been stipulated. The trend is for Marlon Gomes to return next month.

Support for the stay of Emílio Faro

The good sequence obtained by the interim Emílio Faro, since the departure of the predecessor Maurício Souza, already motivates the supporter of Vasco to support the permanence of the 55-year-old coach until the end of the Brasileirão Série B. continuity of work. In this sense, the squad also shows to be united with the coach. Thus, left-back Edimar considers him a “big daddy”, while Andrey Santos said that Faro reconciles playing with the right time to work. “Emílio is a sensational guy, speechless”, declared the 18-year-old steering wheel.

Vasco without reinforcements on the last day of window

Shortly after the end of the talks with Barcelona and the non-arrival of the attacking midfielder Gustavo Maia, Vasco ended the signings for the season. According to journalist Fábio Azevedo, in partnership with the Fanático Vascaíno channel, Cruzmaltino’s SAF, commanded by the 777 Partners group, will not bring anyone on the last day of the second transfer window.

Eight wins from access

According to the mathematical projection, just eight more triumphs are needed for Vasco to move up to the Brasileirão Serie A. Thus, in fourth place in the competition with 42 points, Cruzmaltino would need to reach 66 to guarantee itself among the four in the championship. That is, eight wins would be needed in the remaining 14 games. The data are from the Bola de Cristal do Brasileirão from the newspapers Globo and Extra, which uses calculations from the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). However, more generous calculations say that 63 is enough score to confirm access.

Vasco’s birthday week

Next Sunday (21), Vasco da Gama will complete 124 years. So, the club launched its anniversary brand this Monday (15).