5G is released in Curitiba: see which cell phones can receive the signal and ask questions about the technology | Paraná

The 5G signal was released in Curitiba on Tuesday (16). With the new technology available, which promises to make people’s lives easier not only on mobile devices, but also in different areas of everyday life, some questions arise. See questions and answers about the new technology and learn about the models that can receive the signal.

How much better is it than 4G (in practice)?

The average 4G speed in Brazil among the four largest operators is 17.1 Mbps (megabits per second), according to a May 2021 report by consultancy OpenSignal.

The value may vary from region to region, the operator used and even the time when a person accesses the network.

5G, in turn, can reach speeds between 1 and 10 Gbps – a difference of 100 times or more compared to 4G.

5G won’t always reach absolute speeds, but the improvement can be significant.

This difference concerns only speed. But 5G also promises low latency, that is, a minimum response time between a device and internet servers – that “delay” that happens in video calls, when you have to wait a few seconds for the person on the other end to see and hear what you’re saying.

Another feature of 5G that differs from previous network generations is that it will be able to handle many more devices connected at the same time.

The connection will also be more reliable, as a device will be able to connect with more than one antenna at the same time.

5G ‘standalone’ and ‘non-standalone’

The SA and NSA versions use antennas and frequencies dedicated to 5G, but in the case of the latter, there is a sharing of the network core used in 4G.

The network core is a set of servers responsible for data processing that happens after the cell phone connects to an antenna.

By using a 4G core in the 5G network, operators take advantage of part of the existing infrastructure to offer the signal in a shorter period of time.

This strategy lowers the cost for companies and allows the signal to be compatible with more devices. Therefore, 5G NSA still prevails in the world.

According to the GSMA, which represents mobile operators around the world, 70 countries offered 5G internet in January this year, but only 16 had the SA version.

For the average person, 5G NSA offers pretty much the same advantages on mobile as SA in terms of connection speed, according to experts.

5G SA and 5G NSA give the possibility to download and send data faster than the DSS connection, sold since 2020 by some operators as “5G”.

DSS is a frequency-sharing technique that uses the 4G spectrum to offer more speed, even if the full potential of 5G is not reached.

In the first quarter of 2022, 5G DSS recorded 51.7 Mbps (megabits per second) against 21.6 Mbps for 4G, according to OpenSignal report.

Operators generally do not offer exclusive access to one type of network technology, but charge for the data allowance used.

The companies, however, have not yet defined whether there will be readjustments in the prices of data packages. These definitions should happen as the technology arrives in a city.

Will it work on a cell phone I already have?

You will need a mobile phone that supports 5G technology. In July 2022, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) listed about 60 approved models (see below).

There are devices starting at R$ 1.3 thousand. Over time, the trend is for everyone to incorporate compatibility, just as with 4G.

Need to change SIM or plan?

So far, only Vivo has informed that it will also be necessary to change the chip only for access to “standalone” 5G (SA), so that it has devices compatible with this connection. The chip model is for sale, but the operator did not inform the price.

To access 5G “non standalone” (NSA), all operators report that the chip with 4G is sufficient.

Regarding plans, Vivo and Claro say they will not charge more for 5G. TIM informed that there is a specific plan, with a package to “boost up” the service with an additional 50GB of internet.

List of cell phones approved by Anatel.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 11

little F3

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Zenfone 7

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 3

really 7 5g

really 8 5G

realme GT Master Edition

Not. Current cell phones will continue to work on 4G, 3G and 2G networks – these connections will not stop working.

So you won’t need a 5G-compatible device to use the internet.

