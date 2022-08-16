5G is released in Goiânia: see which cell phones can receive the signal and which neighborhoods technology will be available | Goiás

The pure 5G signal (called standalone) starts operating in Goiânia from this Tuesday (16). According to the city hall of the capital, the city has 22 antennas that were installed aimed at this technology. Tim will make the signal available in 130 neighborhoods, Vivo in 14 and Claro in 11 (See the complete list of neighborhoods and which cell phones can receive the signal at the end of the report).

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the 5G signal in the capital of Goiás will be activated with 10% of the current 4G coverage. Although the signal is released in Goiânia, this Tuesday, in other cities in the state, the forecast is to start in January 2023.

Also according to the agency, the minimum requirement was for the telephone companies to install 57 stations for the signal to be activated. However, the companies managed to expand the target and install 100.

2 of 3 Antenna 5G signal in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera 5G signal antenna in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

How much better is 5G than 4G (in practice)?

It is the new generation of mobile internet, an evolution of the current 4G connection. The promise is that it will bring more speed to download and send files, reduce response time between different devices and make connections more stable.

The average 4G speed in Brazil was 21.6 Mbps (megabits per second) in the first quarter of 2022, according to a report by consultancy OpenSignal. The value may vary from region to region, the operator used and even the time when a person accesses the network.

A 4G connection with excellent performance reaches close to 100 Mbps, according to Leonardo Capdeville, head of technological innovation at TIM.

“If we make an analogy to the real world, 100 times faster is the speed difference between a high-performance cyclist and a fighter jet,” said Capdeville.

5G, in turn, can reach speeds between 1 and 10 Gbps – a difference of 100 times or more compared to 4G. 5G won’t always reach absolute speeds, but the improvement can be significant.

According to experts, the improvement in speed can be seen both by those who use “pure” 5G, called “standalone” (SA) and “non-standalone” (NSA), which will still prevail for a long time in Brazil and in the world. .

3 of 3 Infographic shows advantages of 5G over 4G. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1 Infographic shows advantages of 5G over 4G. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1

To connect with 5G, you will need a mobile phone that supports 5G technology. In August 2022, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) listed about 70 approved models. Over time, the trend is for everyone to incorporate compatibility, just as with 4G.

In some models, it may also be necessary to change the chip to use “pure 5G”, the so-called “standalone” (SA).

See the list of cell phones approved by Anatel:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max



Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 11

little F3

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Zenfone 7

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 3

really 7 5g

really 8 5G

realme GT Master Edition

See the neighborhoods in which the signal is released in Goiânia:

America’s Garden

Airport sector

Bela Vista Sector

Good Sector

Central Sector

Afonsos Sector

University East Sector

East Sector Vila Nova

Marist Sector

New Switzerland sector

West Sector

Pedro Ludovico Sector

