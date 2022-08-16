5G speed test: how to know if cell phone is really on pure network | Telephony

5G is slowly coming to Brazil. Several capitals have the new mobile internet, which can lead users to the following question: how to do the 5G speed test to know if the cell phone is really connected the new? There are some tools that help in this process. Check out, in the following lines, how to do the procedure.

It is important to point out that operators are releasing the so-called pure 5G (5G SA, in the technical term), at maximum capacity, city by city. The current list includes Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa, São Paulo, Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador. This tutorial specifically shows you how to find out about this type of 5G. In addition to it, there are 5G DSS and 5G NSA variants.

🔎 How do I know if my phone has 5G? Check three ways

Check out all about 5G in Brazil

📝 How does the 5G network work? See conversation on the TechTudo Forum

How to test 5G speed

Step 1. It is essential to have a mobile phone that supports 5G. Anatel published a list with all the devices in these conditions. Make sure your smartphone is in it. If it displays the “5G” seal in the notification area, it is a sign that it is in this environment.

Step 2. Turn off Wi-Fi reception.

Step 3. 5G SA works on a specific radio frequency covered by bands 77 (used abroad) and 78 (used in Brazil). Therefore, it is necessary to check if the cell phone is connected to these bands. The walkthrough switches between phone systems.

On iPhone (iOS): Open Phone, enter *3001#12345#* and tap the dial button. Check the numbering listed under “Band Info”.

On Android: Install the Network Cell Info Lite & Wifi app. Open the app and give the required permissions. The home screen will have, in the upper half, the network connected to the main SIM card. It should contain the name of the operator and, further to the right, a number next to the word “band”.

2 of 2 Bandwidth Test on iPhone and Android; in this example, phones are only on 4G — Photo: TechTudo Bandwidth test on iPhone and Android; in this example, phones are only on 4G — Photo: TechTudo

In both cases, the important thing is confirm that the cell phone is connected to band 77 or band 78, which indicate the 3.5 GHz radio frequency, intended for 5G SA. Anything other than that could even be 5G technology, but not at full capacity.

It is worth mentioning that, until the last update of this text, Apple had not released the software update that would allow iPhones from Brazil to connect to 5G SA – they are capable of using 5G DSS and 5G NSA, but not the pure variant . The update was released for models from Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme and Asus.