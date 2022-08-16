8 Alien Appearances in Video Games

Credit: Playback / IGN

The newest film in the “Predator” franchise was recently released on the Star+ streaming service and was very well received by critics and audiences alike. “Predator: The Hunt” is, for many, the best movie of the character since the original, released in 1987.

Thanks to the new movie released, interest has returned among the public not only in the nostalgic franchise, but also in the terrifying and mysterious figure of the Predator, the ruthless and cruel alien hunter.

To keep you in the hype of the recently released feature, Torcedores.com brings a list of 8 appearances of the Predator in the world of games, whether in games in which this species of aliens is the protagonist, or in titles in which they steal the show with special appearances.

Still in the 80’s, the first Predator game was released, for several versions of the computers of the time, in addition to the infamous “Nintendinho”.

Inspired by the original film, starring none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, the game places the player in scenarios similar to the one in the film, in the middle of the jungle, where he has to deal with several other enemies and, of course, with the feared Predator. Although already quite dated for the present day, the game can still be fun and has well-crafted graphics for the time it was released.

Release year: 1987

platforms: PC and Nintendo

Alien vs Predator

The rivalry between Yautja (Predators’ real name) and the Xenomorphs (from the “Alien” franchise), arrived in the gaming world well before gaining its space on the big screen.

Released for the Super Nintendo and, the following year, reaching arcades all over the world, “Alien Vs Predator” is a classic that has a lot of appreciation from fans of Beat ‘Em Up games. The game has, among its various characters, Predators, Aliens and human mercenaries.

Release year: 1993

platforms: Super Nintendo and Arcade

predators

Long before the mobile game industry exploded as it is today, Predators came out exclusively for mobile phones, inspired by the movie “Predators”, which features Brazilian Alice Braga in its main cast.

With beautiful 3d graphics for the devices of the time and a mechanics of real-time gameplay in an arena, which resembled the setting of the feature, Predators fulfilled its role and entertained, even without receiving much media attention.

Release year: 2010

platforms: Cell phones

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

In yet another title focused on the rivalry of the species with the xenomorphs, released for PSP, this game was an attempt to put all the capabilities of a PC game of the time on a portable screen, with plenty of exploration and adventure to distract players in regarding the performance limitations of the handheld console in frantic action games.

Despite the game’s simplicity, Requiem features mechanics that would be interesting on today’s powerful consoles.

Release year: 2007

platforms: PSP

Call of Duty: Ghosts

And the first Predator cameo in blockbuster games on this list refers to the iconic CoD franchise. In Call of Duty: Ghosts, the Predator is one of the playable characters in the Devastation DLC, on the Ruins map, arriving in the game with all its main powers, such as its explosive arsenal, invisibility, in addition to great firepower against opponents.

Release year: 2013

platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands is more of the select group of games that brought the Predator as a present character in an update. In this game, the alien hunter works as an opponent of the players in some missions. One of the positives: this DLC is free for those who already own the game.

Release year: 2017

platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat X brings one of the most striking appearances of the Yautja in the world of games. The Predator comes to the acclaimed franchise as a playable character, but unfortunately sold separately for download.

He was part of the thematic group of several outstanding characters from horror, horror and science fiction films. In the game, he also has his classic weapons and visuals, allowing players to take advantage of all his arsenal and cruelty to perform fantastic (and horrendous) fatalities, while facing the already memorable characters of the MK franchise in an unexpected and excellent crossover.

Release year: 2015

platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Finally, this list could not end without at least mentioning the latest release with a full focus on the alien. Predator: Hunting Grounds, which features both first and third-person gameplay, was released for Playstation 4 and PC and, despite excellent graphics, was not well received by critics and audiences.

Despite the problems in its combat mechanics, this game can still be quite fun, thanks simply to the massive and terrifying presence of the Yautja and their forms, in addition to its excellent soundtrack, which takes players to the traditional atmosphere of tension of the films.

Release year: 2020

platforms: PS4 and PC