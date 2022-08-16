8 Bullet Train-like movies to watch on streaming

See more action comedies of conflicted criminals!
starring Brad Pitt and a truly impressive cast, Bullet train is an outbreak that combines action and humor as it follows a group of criminals who discover they have more in common than they thought aboard a bullet train in Japan. The film conquers with eccentric characters and a lot of style, to the point of leaving the viewer wanting more.
if you liked Bullet train and want more films in the same vein, just follow our list of recommendations for similar works – or even those that served as inspiration for the feature!
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Available on Star+
Before traveling by bullet train, the director David Leitch directed the second film of the Bullseye. In many ways, Bullet train feels like an expansion of the style and humor of deadpool 2.
In addition, it is worth mentioning the special participation of Brad Pitt as the invisible hero Vanisher, a member of X-Force who dies within seconds during his first mission. That was the beginning of the actor’s partnership with Leitch, and the film also has the presence of Zazie Beetswho also lives a murderer in Bullet train.
Snatch – Pigs and Diamonds (2000)
Available on HBO Max
Bullet train is entirely shaped by the style of two directors: Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino. If you want to know more about the first one, and see a lot of the film’s DNA running more than 20 years before, just check it out. Snatch – Pigs and Diamonds.
This 2000 action-comedy follows the corrupt underworld of boxing, as well as a massive diamond heist. To keep to the theme of Bullet trainthe feature still stars Brad Pitt alongside a cast of weight, such as Jason Statham, Benicio del Toro, Vinnie Jones, Ewen Bremneramong many others.
Pulp Fiction: Times of Violence (1994)
Available on HBO Max and Paramount+
When it comes to non-linear stories about mercenaries who end up crossing paths, pulp Fiction is the maximum reference. Much of the dark sense of humor of Bullet train comes straight from the classic work of Quentin Tarantinosomething that becomes even more visible in the duo Limão and Tangerina, which follow much of the dynamics of the hired assassins lived by Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in the classic.
Eleven Men and a Secret (2001)
Available in the HBO Max catalog
Brad Pitt played many charismatic criminal roles in the early 2000s. One of the biggest highlights of his career is Eleven men and a secret, which is also a film about a group of criminals with a cast full of big names. Here, in the case, the plot follows an ambitious casino robbery in Las Vegas.
Eight Women and a Secret (2018)
Available on HBO Max
Like the operator who talks to Brad Pitt’s character, Sandra Bullock is a constant presence in Bullet train, but that unfortunately only appears in the final moments of the film. If you missed seeing her in action, Eight Women and a Secret – the female reboot of Eleven men and a secret – is a good request.
The film follows the formula of its predecessors, except that the ambitious heist is driven entirely by women – with some of the best actresses in Hollywood at the moment brought together in a single work, such as Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and even the Rihannaamong many other great names.
Bad Times at the Hotel Royale (2018)
Available in the Star+ catalog
If you like stories about bad people getting into conflict, Bad Times at the Hotel Royale it’s a full plate. This feature also takes place in a single location – the hotel in question – and follows a group of seemingly random people who discover they have more in common than they realized.
kingsman
Available in the Star+ catalog
Part of the appeal of Bullet train its intense and fun action. If you want to go along with something so creative and absurd, the films of kingsman are a great choice – and some similarities are not coincidental.
These films, which follow a young Englishman’s journey to become a spy, are directed by Matthew Vaughnformer collaborator of Guy Ritchie, director who was one of the main inspirations for the feature.
Free Fire: The Shootout (2016)
Available on Apple TV and Google Play
Another film inspired by the works of Quentin Tarantino, Free Fire: The Shooting takes place in a warehouse and follows a group of paranoid criminals ready to exchange gunfire when an arms deal goes wrong.
The feature is starring an excellent cast, with names like Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and much more.
What movie like Bullet train you recommend? Leave it in the comments below!