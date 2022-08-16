8-year-old girl closes her lemonade stand after police order – Metro World News Brasil

While operating sales at her lemonade stand near a food festival, an eight-year-old girl was stopped by police from proceeding with the activity after receiving a complaint. This happened in Ohio, in the United States. Information is from the Fox News portal.

Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley one weekend when she informed WJW-TV that a police officer asked her to close the booth.

“Well, they were really sad that they had to shut me down, but they gave me $20 to try to pay [pela licença]” said Baker. According to the girl, the officer gave her $20 to use to buy the necessary permit.

police intervention

According to Alliance police lieutenant to WJW-TV, Don Wensel, the police had received a complaint from the festival organizers. In this way, they had to comply with local rules.

“I could definitely tell he didn’t want to send her away, but, I mean, you get a call, he has to. He definitely did the right thing, you know, in the situation he was put in,” said Katrina Moore, Asa’s mother.

The lieutenant said that although children who sell lemonade are not targeted by the police, it is necessary to have a license before selling products to the public. As was not the case with Baker, the banning measure ended up having to be taken.

“To get a food sales license, it only lasts five days and costs $40 for five days, so that’s out of the question. If she wants to sell on the street, she needs to get a street permit. sells in front of a business, we have to obtain a lawyer’s authorization”, said the child’s mother.

8-year-old girl closes her lemonade stand after police order (Playback/WJW-TV)

sales assistance

Baker operated his tent again on Friday in front of businessman Eric Strata’s location, where police said they would not intervene. The businessman learned of the little girl’s situation in a Facebook post and decided to help her with the licensing.

“He (the police officer) had to do his job but it felt so unfair to me because she is 8 years old, she is just an innocent little girl who wants to be motivated and wants to do something with herself. Why close it?” said Strata.

