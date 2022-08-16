Actress reveals never-before-seen photo as Gamora

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the next film from the intergalactic team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters next year, specifically on May 5, 2023.

The film will premiere exactly six years after the release of the second film, an unusual wait for Marvel Studios films. Much of this delay comes from the fact that director James Gunn was fired from the film and then was only rehired after having already signed a commitment with Warner/DC.

Filming for the film has already ended, and fans are hoping that the first trailer for the film will be released later this year, a trailer that was shown last July exclusively for San Diego Comic-Con.

But while we don’t have a trailer, actress Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, revealed on her Instagram a behind-the-scenes photo of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which it appears characterized. Check it out below:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

