Alienware announces display with 360 Hz and 0.5 ms response time

The company also revealed a new 27-inch model with 1440p resolution and 280 Hz refresh.

Alienware revealed this Tuesday (16) details about its new monitor model AW2523HFwhich promises to reconcile Refresh rates of up to 360 Hz with a response time of 0.5 ms. To achieve these values, the manufacturer bet on a 25-inch IPS panel with a maximum resolution of 1080p (1920×1080 pixels).

The monitor should mark the debut of the “Legend 2.0” design, which dispenses with the sizable support bases used by the manufacturer in the past. Other features include FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies support and the certification VESA Adaptive Syncwhich guarantees great performance in games whose frame rates per second fluctuate depending on the moment.

Finished in black, the Alienware AW2523HF will bring a small retractable stand for monitors on its left side. The company’s forecast is that the model will begin to arrive at stores in the United States on September 7th of this yearat the suggested price of $450about BRL 2,314 in a direct conversion.

Alienware brings 280 Hz 1440p option

Alienware also announced the launch of the model AW2723DF, that brings a 27-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution and refresh rate that reaches 280 Hz overclocking (or 240Hz natively). Although it shares the design of the other model, it brings some more premium solutions, such as the AlienFX three-zone lighting system.

In addition to the improved resolution, the device also enhances the quality of color reproduction, being able to reach 95% of DCI-P3 standard and 100% of RGB. While the 25-inch monitor supports HDR 10, the 27-inch option has earned certification. VESA DisplayHDR 600.

Both products have connections DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and doors USB 3.2 Gen 1 for easy connection of accessories. According to Alienware, the AW2723DF model will take a little longer to hit stores, with its launch scheduled for the October 6th of this year for $649 (R$ 3.3 thousand in a direct conversion).

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PCGamesN, Engadget