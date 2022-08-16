AMC won’t just adapt Interview with the Vampire

AMC, the broadcaster of Breaking Bad, intends to adapt several Anne Rice stories, not just Interview with the Vampire.

In 2020, the channel acquired the writer’s 18 books, and has the rights to produce several projects with them. Two of these books will already win a series (via ComicBook).

Interview with the Vampire showrunner Rolin Jones has revealed that he wants to be able to work on more TV adaptations of Rice.

“AMC bought all the books and AMC wants to make all the books,” Jones said.

In addition to Interview with the Vampire, The Witches of Mayfair will get a TV adaptation, with Alexandra Daddario as the main star. The series will be released this year.

More on Interview with the Vampire

Interview with the Vampire is a gothic horror novel by American author Anne Rice, published in 1976. It was her debut novel.

Based on a short story Rice wrote around 1968, the novel centers on the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells the story of his life to a reporter.

Rice composed the novel shortly after the death of her daughter Michelle, who served as the inspiration for the character Claudia.

Interview with the Vampire opens October 2.