AMD AM5 Socket – Supported Processors, Motherboards, and New Technologies

All about AMD’s new socket for next-gen Zen4 processors

The socket / socket AM4 arrived on the market in March 2017. After more than 5 years of life, AMD launches the new socket AM5 along with the processors (CPUs) AMD Ryzen 7000 architecture based Zen4. The arrival of the new socket also brings support for a series of new technologies, such as DDR5 memories, PCIe 5.0 for PCI-Express x16 slots, intended especially for video cards, and also M.2 SSD slots based on this speed. For the first time AMD will have native support for Wi-Fi technology already through Wi-Fi 6E, in addition to high-speed USB ports and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2, the latest versions on the market when it comes to video connections.

The official launch of Ryzen 7000 processors and socket AM5 motherboards will be on August 29, 2022

Another big change is that the AM5 socket will be LGA typewith the pins on the motherboard, as is already the case with the Threadripper line and competitors Intel Core.

In this article I detail the main changes of the new socket for AMD’s Ryzen processors, as well as the news that come with it, in a survey of everything that has been announced so far, as well as information about several leaks that have happened throughout this year. For those who want to know more about AMD, I recommend accessing this search filter.

When will AMD release Socket AM5?

AMD will launch the AM5 socket along with the motherboards (mainboard, moltherboard) for the Ryzen 7000 processors Zen4 architecture, the first models compatible with the new socket, on August 29 at 20:00 GMT. The company officially announced the date through a release that can be seen in this news.

The launch should happen by the end of September, according to rumors.



AM5 socket changes PGA concept to LGA

Unlike other sockets (or socket) for AMD consumers such as AM4 and AM3, which are in the PGA concept (Pin Grid Array), [leia-se “pinos no processador”]the new AM5 will be in the LGA concept (Land Grid Array), with the pins on the motherboard, the same concept adopted by Intel with its line of Intel Core processors for consumers. This type of socket, as I mentioned, has the pins on the motherboard, but AMD, unlike Intel, does not use the number of pins in the chipset name (eg Intel LGA 1700, LGA 1200, LGA 1156). In the case of AMD AM5, it has the total 1718 pins with native support of 170W maximum consumption.

It is also worth noting that this socket concept is not a novelty in recent AMD products, since since the first generation Ryzen Threadripper the company has used this format in the line of HEDT processors (High End Desktop) high performance. For curiosity level the AMD TR4 and sTRX4 sockets have a total of 4094 pins.

Socket AM5 compatible processors

As the first models of processors compatible with the AM5 socket we will have the Ryzen 7000 line based on the Zen4 architecture, which arrives promising great advances and high performance. Already in the first generation we should see models surpassing 5 GHz, as AMD itself announced in its marketing materials.

According to leaks, at least 4 models should be launched in a first wave of processors, which could be the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X.

Below are comparative tables with UNOFFICIAL DATA (By TechPowerUp). This data will most likely have changes in some fields, especially related to processor clocks.

Comparative

Specifications

Integrated Video

General features

Chipsets for socket AM5

With the launch of the new generation of processors, AMD will also launch a new line of chipsets called AMD 600 Series Chipsetinitially composed of three models: AMD X670 Extreme (or X670E), X670 and B650. As has happened in the previous lines, probably a simpler and cheaper model will be released in the future, if it follows the concept adopted by AMD so far, and it should be called AMD A620.

As the years go by, new chipsets and processors will be released considering that same socket, which can have longevity as long as the AM4, according to AMD.

During an AMD event, the company presented some models of motherboards with the X670 Extreme (or X670E) chipset for enthusiasts, with projects that include the latest in technologies and top quality finish. Below are some images showing the high-end models from ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI.

Native 170W TDP support

AMD has considerably increased the supported TDP for the new socket AM5 compatible processors, now natively at 170W. As a basis of comparison, the AM4 socket was 105W. With this change it will be possible to “deliver” more energy to the processors, and with more energy it is possible to reach higher speeds.

Confirmed support for DDR5 memories, but not DDR4

It is confirmed that AMD’s new AM5 platform will support the DDR5 memory standard, AMD itself has already mentioned support for this standard. Leaks indicate that base support may start at 5200 MHz, up from the 4800 MHz used by Intel with 12th generation Core processors. It is also worth mentioning that this is the base frequency of supported memories, which theoretically can work at 4800 MHz with a downclock or reach speeds above 6000 MHz through overclocked modules.

We already published a news with some motherboards with AMD X670E chipset presented by AMD at one of its events, but none of the manufacturers mentioned the frequency of memories supported by the boards, only that they are models with DDR5 memories.

Some pre-release rumors say that AMD may also release cards with the DDR4 standard, cheaper and more easily found in the market. There is nothing confirmed about whether or not to support the DDR4 standard, but it makes sense especially for entry-level motherboards, such as any models that use the A620 chipset, not yet announced.

PCIe 5.0 will be supported by PCI Express slots and M.2 SSDs

The new PCIe 5.0 standard, which first appeared on Intel 600 Series motherboards, now arrives on an AMD platform. However, now in addition to the PCI-Express x16 slots for graphics cards, some motherboards will also bring M.2 connections with support for NVMe SSDs based on PCIe 5.0 x4. As with the X570 cards, the first models to support NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs, the X670 and X670E cards will be the first motherboards on the market to support PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

The three chipsets announced so far: X670E, X670 and B650 will support PCIe 5.0. At least when it comes to PCIe 5.0 SSDs via M.2 slots, even the simplest model will be supported according to AMD’s website.

USB 20Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen2x2

When it comes to USB connections, for now the company has announced support at up to 20 Gbps, which in practice means support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connections. However, some leaks indicate that some cards may support faster connections such as USB 4, which can reach 40 Gbps, the same speed as Thunderbolt 4. But there are still no confirmations regarding this type of technology.

Wi-Fi 6E natively supported by AMD

Betting on a trend of high-speed wireless connections, AMD adds Wi-Fi support to its chipsets for the first time, in the Wi-Fi 6E version, the fastest currently in commercial use. Until then, AMD used third-party chips to add support for these technologies on its motherboards, including chips from Intel, but now it has its own solution after a partnership signed with MediaTek in 2021.

AM4 coolers will be compatible with AM5 processors

AMD has already announced that the coolers developed for socket AM4 processors will be compatible with AM5 models, a very important feature because it is one less component that the user needs to worry about when migrating the system. Another detail is that it is easier for manufacturers, since it is not necessary to develop specific coolers for the new platform for a better heat dissipation scenario, a situation that happens with Ryzen Threadripper processors, much larger and with a well different.

Stay tuned on Adrenaline and we'll cover all the news from AMD related to the new Ryzen 7000 processors that should be released soon.