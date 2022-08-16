Ana Paula will not be compensated by Casagrande: “defender of violent people”

Former volleyball player Ana Paula Henkel was denied compensation claim against the commentator Big house. The sportswoman asked for moral damages due to the text of the former football player in which she stated that she is “prepotent, arrogant, defender of weapons” and “defender of the violent”.

In deciding, Judge Rosana Moreno Santiso, of the 3rd Civil Court of Pinheiros/SP, that Ana Paula participates in the national political debate, which is why she is subject to criticism for her political positions.

For the magistrate, still, the sportswoman came closer to deriving the debate for personal attacks, when rebutting, in her social network, the journalistic text with insinuation of the commentator’s illness.

“Arrogant, arrogant”: Casagrande will not compensate Ana Paula.(Image: Playback/Instagram)

Case

Ana Paula filed the lawsuit alleging that Casagrande published on her blog, maintained by Globo, the text “Do Esporte para Esportistas”, in which she says that she is “an unpalatable, arrogant, arrogant person, a defender of weapons, who disguised herself as a player of volleyball”.

The text also says: “Ana Paula Henkel, defender of the violent, anti-democratic, weapons and everything that is bad in our society”.

The publication would have been in reaction to Ana Paula’s comments in favor of deputy Daniel Silveira, using a phrase attributed to the Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire.

According to the sportswoman, Casagrande attacked her in a vile way, resorting to cursing, with the aim of murdering her reputation, surpassing freedom of expression and without informative character.

The commentator, in turn, stressed that both he and the athlete are commentators, and the published text is of a journalistic nature, not being an offense to personality. Casagrande also claimed that he acted in the exercise of his profession, with the public person being subject to harsh criticism.

Globo defended itself by highlighting that a simple search on the internet demonstrates the sportswoman’s political activism, which guaranteed her wide projection, collecting supporters and disaffections and thus being, due to her public exposure, subject to unfavorable opinions and criticism.

Right of Criticism

When analyzing the case, the magistrate stressed that the sportswoman participates in the national political debate, having her opinions wide-ranging, which is why she is subject to criticism for her political positions, as a public person.

“The author, as well as the defendant, were successful athletes in their respective modalities, who, after ending their sports careers, began to dedicate themselves to journalistic activity, the author more recently as a political commentator, and the defendant as a football commentator , but known for not treating sport as something alien to society – which is also revealed by the text object of this action.”

The judge stressed that the sportswoman is a public figure, and spoke about a public fact, for such an opinion and for her political positions, she was harshly criticized by the commentator, who expressed his deep political divergence, but without extrapolating the right of criticism.

personal attacks

She also highlighted Ana Paula’s response to Casagrande: “Dear Casagrande, look at your life and into a mirror. I’m the least of your problems, believe me. Try to forget me.“

For the judge, the athlete came closer to deflecting the debate into personal attacks, when she countered, on her social network, the journalistic text in question, with insinuation of the commentator’s illness.

“The defendant did not, for example, mention any matter relevant to the plaintiff’s private life, a situation that would come closest to extrapolating journalistic freedom, having only expressed his opinion about the applicant’s public manifestations.”

In view of this, he dismissed the requests and sentenced the athlete to pay fees of 10% of the amount claimed for compensation, of R$ 100,000.

See the decision.