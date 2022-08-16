Anne Heche: the story of the actress killed in a car accident in Los Angeles

the american actress Anne Heche died a week after being seriously injured in a car accident. Confirmation of the brain death came through a representative of his family to TMZ, who said in a statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend.”

Anne Heche was 53 and an Emmy Award winner, known for her roles in 1990s films such as “Volcano,” Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho,” “Donnie Brasco” and “Seven Days and Seven Nights.” . Heche launched her career playing a pair of good and bad twins in the series “Another World”, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991.

In the 2000s, the actress focused on making independent films and TV series. She starred with Nicole Kidman and Cameron Bright in the drama Birth; with Jessica Lange and Christina Ricci in the film adaptation of Prozac Nation, Elizabeth Wurtzel’s best-selling book about depression; and in the comedy Cedar Rapids opposite John C. Reilly and Ed Helms. She also starred in the ABC drama series Men in Trees.

Heche has made guest appearances on TV shows such as Nip/Tuck and Ally McBeal and starred in a few Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the 1932 revival of the 1932 comedy “Twentieth Century”. In 2020, Heche launched a weekly lifestyle podcast, Better Together, with friend and co-host Heather Duffy and appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Anne Heche: bisexual icon

Anne Heche became a lesbian icon after coming out of her relationship with comedian and TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s. Heche and DeGeneres were arguably the most famous openly lesbian couple in Hollywood at a time when coming out was a no-brainer. much less acceptable than it is today.

Heche later stated that the romance affected her career. “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I got fired from my multimillion-dollar contract and didn’t work on projects for 10 years,” Heche said on an episode of Dancing with the stars.

But the relationship paved the way for wider acceptance of same-sex partnerships. “With so few role models and representations of lesbians in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Anne Heche’s relationship with Ellen DeGeneres contributed to her celebrity in significant ways, and their relationship ended up validating lesbian love for straight and queer people.” said Trish Bendix, a columnist for the New York Times.

Later, Heche married Coleman Laffoon in the early 2000s and they had a child together. More recently, the actress has been in a relationship with Canadian actor James Tupper with whom she also had a child – “his influence on lesbian and bisexual visibility cannot and must not be erased.”

In 2000, Fresh Air host Terry Gross interviewed Heche ahead of her directorial debut in the final episode of “Forbidden Desire 2,” part of a series of three HBO television films exploring the lives of lesbian couples starring DeGeneres and Sharon Stone. In the interview, Heche said that she wished she had been more sensitive about other people’s experiences when she and DeGeneres made their relationship public.

“What I would like to know is more about the journey and struggle of individuals in the gay community or couples in the gay community,” said Heche. “Because I would have expressed my excitement with the understanding that this is not everyone’s story.”

Anne Heche’s childhood

Heche was born in Aurora, Ohio, in 1969, the youngest of five children. She was raised in a fundamentalist Christian family and had a challenging childhood due to the family’s constant changes. She said she believed her father Donald was a closeted gay; he died in 1983 of HIV.

“He just couldn’t settle into a normal job, which of course we found out later, and as I understand it now, was because he had another life,” Heche told Gross on Fresh Air. “He wanted to be with men.” A few months after her father died, Heche’s brother Nathan died in a car accident at age 18.

In her 2001 memoir “Call Me Crazy” and in interviews, Heche said her father sexually abused her as a child, triggering mental health issues that the actress said she carried with her for decades as an adult.

