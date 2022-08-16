Arrascaeta and Gabigol are acquitted for bids against Athletico

In a session held this morning (16) by the 2nd Disciplinary Commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), midfielder Arrascaeta and forward Gabigol, both from Flamengo, were unanimously acquitted of the free kicks in the match against Athletico, for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã.

Gabigol had been framed for assault under article 254-A of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD). If he was convicted, he could take four to 12 games. Arrascaeta, on the other hand, was denounced for violent play, in article 254, whose penalty ranges from one to six matches.

In the two bids in question, Flamengo players were punished with a yellow card. Gabigol’s kick was on Fernandinho’s steering wheel, while Arrascaeta’s cart hit Erick. Subsequently, the referee of the match, Luiz Flavio de Oliveira, was removed by the CBF.

Initially, the prosecutor had not denounced the players, but the Paraná club insisted on the case. Athletico precisely cited the punishment imposed by the CBF and scored the content of the VAR audios.

Fla’s lawyer: ‘Absurd what is happening’

Flamengo’s lawyer, Michel Assef Filho showed all his indignation with the complaint, saying that he would supervise bids from other games if there was any kind of punishment to the athletes by the court.

“With all due respect, it’s absurd what’s happening. I’ve been a lawyer for Flamengo for 19 years and I’ve never seen it here. part of his defense.

David Luiz will be tried this Wednesday

This Wednesday (17), hours before the return game between Flamengo and Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada (PR), defender David Luiz will be judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice also for an episode that occurred in the match. one way, in Maracanã. His case is in relation to the expulsion he suffered.

The Flamengo player was framed in article 258, paragraph 2, item II, of the CBJD (disrespecting the members of the refereeing team). If convicted, the defender can take one to six sets of hook. Having received the red card, he will be absent in today’s game.

“Tomorrow this same court will judge David Luiz. I hadn’t seen that happen yet. A game just being divided into different trials”, said lawyer Michel Assef Filho during the trial of Arrascaeta and Gabigol.