Athletico, Palmeiras and Conmebol deny single fans in Libertadores semifinals

This Monday, a possible decision by the Atletico-PR in not selling tickets to the fans of the palm treesin the valid comparison by the Libertadores semifinals, 30th of this month. All the parties involved were in contact with the report of the THROW! and, so far, have sought to clarify the situation.



Conmebol, responsible for the continental competition, stated that there was no formal request in relation to this, as the working hours were suspended due to a holiday in Paraguay, where the headquarters are located.

Furthermore, the entity claimed that ‘the regulation says one thing, asking to change it is quite another’.

Athletico president Mario Celso Petraglia denied the club’s request for a single crowd in the duel. According to him, those responsible must already be starting conversations about the number of tickets that will be sold.

– No single cheer request! This is a problem for the authorities and those responsible for the competition. It’s just fake news from the uninformed press. We have dialogue with all clubs! I believe that the areas are already talking – said the leader to the THROW!.

It is worth remembering that the tournament regulations provide for mandatory visiting supporters. The article says that “teams are required to sell visiting teams up to 2,000 tickets for matches in the PRELIMINARY PHASE (Phase 1, 2 and 3), GROUP PHASE and even quarter-finals played in their stadiums. Plus up to 4,000 for the SEMI-FINAL”.

Palmeiras, in turn, only informed that they ‘do not know any proposal’ on the part of the club from Paraná.

The games will be played on August 30th in Curitiba, at Arena da Baixada, and on September 6th, at Allianz Parque. Information on the amount of tickets available has not yet been released.