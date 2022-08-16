Athletico-PR x Flamengo: Fabrício Bruno and Vidal are the replacements for the suspended David Luiz and Thiago Maia | Flamengo

A Flamengo with no surprises to face Athletico-PR for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Without David Luiz and Thiago Maia, suspended, Dorival Júnior will send Fabrício Bruno and Vidal to the field in the match on Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Arena da Baixada.

The red-black cast trained this Tuesday morning at Ninho do Urubu. The team that enters the field is expected to have the following lineup: Saints; Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Vidal, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.

1 of 3 Fabrício Bruno will start against Athletico-PR — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF Fabrício Bruno will start against Athletico-PR — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF

With 0-0 in the first leg, whoever wins the match advances to face São Paulo or América-MG. Atlético-GO, Corinthians, Fluminense and Fortaleza are on the other side of the bracket.

In this way, Fabrício Bruno, author of two goals, is the only holder repeated in the 5-0 rout last Sunday, by the Brasileirão. The red-black delegation travels this Tuesday afternoon to Curitiba.

Flamengo released the related in the early afternoon. Coach Dorival Júnior will not be able to count on Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, who are recovering from injury, and Diego Alves, who is undergoing physical reconditioning.

2 of 3 Related Flamengo for match against Athletico — Photo: Disclosure Flamengo related for the match against Athletico – Photo: Disclosure

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction