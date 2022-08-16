Best Mobile Games – July 2022 – Mobile Gamer

The holiday month was marked by few but important releases of games for android and ios.

Many games that we’ve talked about for years on the site finally had their releases.

But it was also a month of many closed betas with English versions, indicating that new games are coming very soon as well.

But the same launch, which are on Google Play and App store in Brazil, are these here.

Check out now the best games for Android and iOS released in July 2022.

VIDEO CONTENT:

Noah’s Heart

The long-awaited open world MMORPG has finally been released. Noah’s Heart even arrived in Portuguese.

Developed by Archosaur Games, the same producer of Dragon Raja, Noah’s Heart is a very ambitious open world game.

One of the highlights of the game is the option to disable the auto-quest.

If, on the one hand, the game draws attention for the option to deactivate the “automatic mode” of the quests, on the other hand, you will miss it at various times.

This is because of some bugs that make the quests disappear. For this not to happen, I recommend leaving the auto-quest mode on.

The game is nice at first, but the story is boring, what saves Noah’s Heart is the combat. the game’s combat is very nice, with a system of combos that requires skill from the player.

Noah’s Heart at APP STORE (IOS)

Noah’s Heart on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free | Language: Portuguese | online

HyperFront Lite and HyperFront

NetEase unofficially made official – calm down, I’ll explain – the launch of Hyper Front.

NetEase’s Valorant Mobile is practically launched in several regions and has even gained a lite version, suitable for weaker cell phones.

And why doesn’t NetEase have a big launch event? Because the fear of being sued by Riot is bigger, my partner.

But for those who enjoy the FPS genre, Hyper Front delivers excellent gameplay with that “Counter Strike mixed with Hero Shooter” look.

All almost the same as Valorant.

Despite having a good amount of downloads, Hyper Front is still little known around here. But out there, NetEase is already organizing some championships.

Then there is the question of whether this is good or bad, or how the game will be after the real Valorant is released.

Yes, because Riot has already presented Valorant mobile and it will arrive with everything, just like the company did with Wild Rift.

Hyper Front could end up meeting the same fate as Fortcraft or Creative Destruction. A simpler copy of a famous game.

Which wouldn’t be bad, just be lighter.

Hyper Front on APP STORE (IOS)

Hyper Front on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free | Language: Portuguese | online

Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent

Square Enix is ​​at a stage where it understands the mobile JRPG market very well.

The Japanese producer already knows that the public is tired of games with empty stories and boring plot.

Because of this, for Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent, Square brought in a strong team to create a very beautiful and elegant game on mobile.

Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent doesn’t even feel like a free game. The only thing that gives this away is its gacha system.

Which is extremely sad considering the developers have gone to great lengths to create a real game.

In terms of gameplay, it’s as if you’re actually playing the first Octopath Traveler consoles on mobile.

Champions of the Continent is a prequel that is highly recommended for anyone who enjoyed the original console game.

Octopath Traveler CoC on APP STORE (IOS)

Octopath Traveler CoC on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free | Language: English | online

Into the Breach

Into the Breach is a strategy game with rogue-like elements.

Originally released for consoles, the game arrived on mobile as an exclusive game from Netflix games, that is, to play, you will need to have a streaming service account.

In Into the Breach, your mission is to protect buildings from these giant insects. That’s all, but the challenge here is far above the average for games of the genre.

This is one of those games that looks deceiving.

If you only care about graphics, you can skip to the next game, but if you like strategy, know that this one is one of the best of the genre today.

There are several maps and regions to choose where to defend. Each place has its own particularities. The terrain can help or harm you in battles.

There are no OP characters or robots here. Each character has only one attack per turn, and you’ll have to rack your brains to make the best moves possible.

For a mobile game, Into the Breach fits like a glove and is already one of the best releases of the year.

Oh, and I don’t need to say that since it’s a Netfix games game, it doesn’t have any in-app purchases.

play!

Into the Breach on the APP STORE (IOS)

Into the Breach on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid – NetFlix | Language: Portuguese | offline

Single-seater 2022

Released by surprise on cell phones. Monoposto 2022 is a premium racing game that is very graphically beautiful and very well done.

The structure of the game is formed by championships with several races that you need to win to be the champion.

Despite the realistic look, Monoposto delivers a not-so-realistic gameplay.

The car moves on the track in an unrealistic way, where it is enough to turn the cell phone from one side to the other, to be able to make the curves.

The problem here is that there is no centripetal, for example, the one that throws the car off the track during turns.

Those who don’t care that much for realism might like it, but fans of racing simulators will notice the unrealistic physics right away.

Advertising

Monoposto 2022 is free to try, but after a few races you have to pay R$10.90 to continue.

It’s worth it for the sense of speed and realism. A beautiful game to play on mobile.

Single-seater 2022 at APP STORE (IOS)

Single-seater 2022 on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free to try | Language: English | offline

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer

Ultimate Summer is an expanded version of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony’s Ultimate, released as part of Danganronpa’s 10th Anniversary celebration.

The “beach” Danganronpa follows the pattern of being a visual novel mixed with a board game.

Characters will walk around a board and interact with other characters or face enemies. Everything is clear, with a lot of “non sense” humor.

Currently almost all Danganronpa are on cell phones.

Danganronpa Summer at APP STORE (IOS)

Danganronpa Summer on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid | Language: English | offline

Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes is an indie game that looks typically from gaming services. That typical short and deep game that will give you an epiphany at the end.

And this one fits very well with Netflix’s proposal.

A very different game where you play with the front camera and must blink to interact.

But if you have difficulty with that kind of “control” in quotes, it’s possible to play without blinking an eye.

If, on the one hand, this game is short, on the other hand, it delivers a bunch of emotions in a touching journey, which, as the title says, passes right before your eyes.

Before Your Eyes begins with your character waking up in front of a species of wolf.

You need to tell your story to him, looking at his memories and finding out what happened to his character.

It’s a story that will touch your soul and leave most players in awe.

Produced by Skybound Games, Before Your Eyes is the winner of several awards, including one from BAFTA.

Before Your Eyes on the APP STORE (IOS)

Before Your Eyes on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid – NetFlix | Language: Portuguese | offline

ChimeraLand

Like Hyper Front, Chimeraland is another example of a quiet release.

I hardly saw anyone talking about this game.

The game mixes elements from other titles and brings different interactions. A survival game, with building elements and Monster Hunter moments, which is an MMO on top of that.

The character building system is impressive and allows you to create characters in any way. The game’s open world also draws attention with the possibility of even leaving the planet.

The game doesn’t have auto-quest or auto-battle and so far I haven’t found it pay to win.

Maybe this mixed salad leaves some players confused, but really, Chimeraland is a game to relax and enjoy your open. Don’t get too attached to trying to dominate the server. Just enjoy the scenery.

One of the best and most traveled games by Tencent Games.

Chimeraland on APP STORE (IOS)

Chimeraland on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free | Language: English | online

Typoman Remastered

Typoman won a remastered version on cell phones.

In Typoman Remastered, you will train your English, using the language to solve puzzles.

The game is a puzzle and platform, and all the time it makes these puzzles with words, in which you will need to know a little English to solve things.

This game had already been released in 2019, but the developer removed it from the app stores, and re-released it as a “free to try” game.

Yes, after some stages you have to pay.

And what has to remaster here? Well, the graphics have been improved and now the game gives more tips for those who don’t speak the language.

Typoman Remastered on APP STORE (IOS)

Typoman Remastered on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free to try | Language: English | offline

Total Football

Total Football is a new football game that is practically released.

The game has a very interesting mode, which is precisely an offline mode.

Without needing the internet, it is possible to face friendly matches, but the game has matches in career and ranked mode.

But stay tuned that this is another game that will have a card, will have a fragment and will try to get money from you in every way.

It’s no use, when it comes to football, we’re still standing there in 2013.

And here we end this video.

Yes, we know there’s been a lot of beta testing, a lot of cool games to test, but that’s it, on this board we only post the real releases.

It’s no use coming with this “SAIU” and then we find out that it’s an alpha there in the Philippines.

A big thank you to anyone who has watched the video so far. A big hug and until next time.

Total Football on APP STORE (IOS)

Total Football on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free | Language: English | online

Read too: