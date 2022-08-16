Black Lotus’ Saturn Awards Nominees – JBox

O Saturn Awards — an American Academy of Science Fiction award, Fantasy to Horror — announced the nominees for the 47th edition of the award, which celebrates 50 years of the award, which was originally called Golden Scrolls.

Among them, in different categories, are Godzilla vs. kong and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Despite being created for the genres sci-fifantasy and horror, the event has grown since 1973 and today includes other categories and genres.

Godzilla vs. kong competes in the Best Science Fiction Film category with crimes of the future, Dune, Free Guy — Taking Control, Jurassic World – Dominion and No! Do not look.

Already Blade Runner: Black Lotus dispute with Arcane, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Invincible, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and What if…? the award for Best Animated Series.

Godzilla Vs Kong

Record-breaking box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs. kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The groundwork for this film was already being prepared since 2014 with the reboot in Godzilla.

The new film recounts the meeting of the two beasts, which originally took place in 1962 in King Kong vs. Godzilla. Directed by Ishiro Honda (1911~1993), the classic was shown in Brazil on TV Record during the 1980s.

▶ Read our review about Godzilla vs. Kong.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Black Lotus is an anime that is part of the franchise Blade Runner and follows Elle, a young woman with no memories who searches for her past. The animation is produced by crunchyroll and through the channel adult swimand came out last year.

THE HBO Max even announced the series in the Brazilian catalog in November 2021, but deleted the post right away — so it’s only available on Crunchyroll.

▶ Read our review of the first 2 episodes here

Source: Saturn Awards via ANN