BLU’s BOLD line is back in the US with some major differences

Since 2019, the manufacturer BLU has not launched devices from its BOLD line on the market. One of the models launched that year was the BOLD N1, which followed the series’ proposal to have a portfolio composed of high-end smartphones or smartphones that had some resemblance to the more advanced segment. In 2022, the brand brought the BLU F91 and BLU G91 Max models to the market. These, in turn, follow a different idea, being mid-range devices with a more affordable cost. Well, the return of the BOLD line should have this type of audience as a base, if you take your settings into account.

The N2, at first, draws attention for being cheaper and with 5G. In addition, the set brings more modest specifications, such as MediaTek’s SoC Dimensity 810. Likewise, it still comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Finally, the 6.6” screen comes with AMOLED technology and Full HD+ screen. The camera module consists of 4 sensors, being a 64MP main lens, 2MP Macro, a 5MP wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Another detail that draws attention is the selfie camera, which comes with two 16MP sensors each. The model’s panel is still curved, which helps with the elegant look it has.

The downside is that the product comes to the US market with Android 11 out of the box. Still, BLU promises two years of updates, so it should get version 13 of the operating system. As for the price, it can be purchased on Amazon for $250 with a 30% discount. However, 5G should only work with the operator T-Mobile.

Blu Bold N1 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

