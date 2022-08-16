Brad Pitt reportedly threw beer at Angelina Jolie in plane fight

Brad Pitt, 58, allegedly threw beer at Angelina Jolie, 47, in a fight between the ex-couple that started on a plane in 2016. In the alleged fight, in which the actress claimed that the actor assaulted her and her children, he was also accused of grabbing her by the shoulders and shaking her while screaming.

According to the website Radar Online, details of the fight were released after an FBI document revealed that the actress filed a lawsuit in April. Initially, Angelina’s name was not listed, only a pseudonym appeared. However, the process was made available to the public for the first time with the IDs.

The actress claimed that her fight with her ex-husband took place in the back of the plane and he was drinking at the time of the argument. Angelina claimed that her then-husband grabbed her shoulders, shook her while yelling, “You’re fucking this family.”

The fight would not have ended on the plane and the actress would have explained to federal agents that the actor continued the argument elsewhere. This time, she said she suffered injuries and even handed over a photo of her injured elbow to back up her accusations.

The actor has already denied any type of inappropriate conduct against his ex-wife, but that did not stop the actress from filing a complaint against him. According to TMZ, Angelina would be suing the FBI under the alias of Jane Doe. Supposedly, the actress asks for the delivery of documents from her investigation into the incident, which she claims is being ignored.

According to lawyer Amanda Krame, the reason Angelina is hiding under a pseudonym is due to the “impact on the privacy of minor children”. In this way, the request is to “better understand the FBI investigation and obtain the information necessary for their children to receive medical care and trauma counseling,” she added.

In 2016, the family was flying from France to the United States, when an argument broke out between the actor and his eldest son, Maddox.