Brad Pitt threw beer at Angelina Jolie during fight on plane, says website

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Gettyimages)

Brad Pitt would have thrown beer at Angelina Jolie during a fight between the then couple on a plane in 2016. According to the website RadarOnlinethe actor reportedly grabbed the actress by the shoulders, shaking her while yelling at her.

The details of the fight would have appeared in an FBI document, in a lawsuit that was filed in April. The argument would not have ended on the plane and Angelina would have told the federal agents that Brad would have continued the fight elsewhere.

According to TMZ, the actress would be suing the FBI using the codename Jane Doe. According to the website, she would be asking for the documents of her investigation into the incident to be handed over. In the process, she claims she is being ignored.

According to the lawyer Amanda Krame, the reason why Angelina would be hiding under an alias would be for the “impact on the privacy of minor children”. The request is to “better understand the FBI investigation and obtain the information necessary for your children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.”

In 2016, the family was flying from France to the US when an argument broke out between Brad and his eldest son, maddox.