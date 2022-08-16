bullet | Former stuntman reveals how he convinced Brad Pitt to star in the film

Highest-grossing in the United States today, Bullet train has a cast full of stars, but none shines as bright as its protagonist, Brad Pittwho promptly accepted an invitation from his former stuntman and director of the film, David Leitch.

Leitch and his producer, Kelly McCormick, recently spoke to the American website Collider, and told how they got a high-profile actor, so sought after by everyone in Hollywood, like Pitt.

The director highlighted that his history with the star helped a lot and that they had been talking about working together for some time.

“We had (a conversation). I was very flattered to find that he had been following my career since I moved into directing and directing second unit. Obviously, John Wick, atomic, he knew these things. we meet in deadpool 2 for that special appearance. He was a big fan of the first movie and Ryan [Reynolds]. ANDI was starting to see myself as a filmmaker, so it was a point of contact. We were like, ‘Hey, we should find something to do together,’” he admitted.

The producer joked that Pitt spied on Leitch’s previous work to make sure it was worth working with.

“Well, he also sent a spy. During reshoots of Hobbs and Shaw, the makeup artist who has worked with him since the beginning of time, Jeanie Black, was with us. David and she were friends at the time too. And she came and did Jason’s makeup in our remakes,” she began.

“She is usually not available. She plays Julia Roberts. She has all these people. She is always busy. And she came and said, ‘I’m spying. Gotta see if Leitch got it (the hang of it). I think he can.’ And so I really think she had something to do with it too,” she concluded.

The filmmaker admitted that the makeup artist could even influence the decision of his protagonist, but, in her view, she accepted because she fell in love with the script.

“Jeanie and I have always been close. I mean, because again back then, she was always with him. For sure, I think she definitely, if she puts a word in it, means something in her world. Yeah, we had a lot of fun with Hobbs and Shaw and I think she saw how I manage a set and how I work with actors and that Brad might enjoy that experience. But at the end of the day, I think it came down to the material and if you get the chance to ask him and he’s been talking about it on tour, he’s actually responded to the script as well. And he’s the first guy who loved the material and the characters and loved the irreverent idea of ​​what this movie could be, and trying to do something new and original. And that’s why he responded,” he opined.

Bullet train is available in cinemas.

