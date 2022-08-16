Bullet Train: Brad Pitt made fun of his own illness in the movie, did you notice? – Movie news

With Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the cast, the action film shows Pitt as a serial killer who boards a train full of other killers.

Brad Pitt is the protagonist of Bullet Train, a new action movie directed by David Leitch (the same as Deadpool 2 and one of those behind the John Wick saga). In the plot, five serial killers are placed on the same train that goes from Tokyo to Kyoto, Japan, but are unaware of each other’s presence. With a lot of adrenaline, acid humor and scenes of violence, the feature film premiered in early August and follows in first place at the US box office.

If you’ve already watched Bullet train, have you noticed that, in a certain scene, Pitt makes fun of his own illness? Well, everything happens when Ladybug, the assassin played by him, manages to remember the man who wanted to kill him, the Wolf (Bad Bunny), whose path he had crossed during a wedding. “I’m really a physiognomist,” he says then. A seemingly irrelevant phrase, but which actually refers to prosopagnosia, also called face blindness.



Playback/Sony Pictures Brad Pitt and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny in a scene from Bullet Train.



It was in 2013 that Pitt revealed that he had this neurological disorder characterized by the total or partial inability to recognize the features of his own face or those of people close to him, such as friends and family. This can generate symptoms such as difficulty in social interaction or maintaining relationships, fear, anxiety disorder, depression and even a tendency to avoid eye contact.

“A lot of people hate me because they think I disrespect them,” Pitt confided to the magazine. Esquire in season. “You know, it’s a mystery to me, I can’t get a face.”

In a recent conversation with QA, the 58-year-old star returned to comment on the delicate subject. “Nobody believes me,” he complained. “I want to meet someone else who has this problem!”

Pitt may not have found a similar one, but at least he managed to “exorcise” his condition in an unusual way in Bullet train.

Based on a Japanese book by Kōtarō Isaka, the production brings together in its cast names like Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon and Brian Tyree Henry. Sandra Bullock and Logan Lerman also star in the project, whose script is signed by Zak Olkewicz.