“But I think he could…”; Scarpa doesn’t shut up and gives a hint about Vítor Pereira’s speech at the press conference

The press conference of Victor Pereira at the end of the week, in the defeat in the derby to Palmeiras, is still giving something to talk about. The Corinthian commander did not like the question asked by a reporter about fear of losing his job at Timão. Remember the Portuguese coach’s statement:

“You must be kidding me, man. You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life, of my career, afraid of losing my job? Do you know how much money I have in the bank, buddy? I have a stable life, I don’t need to… I’m here at Corinthians, if not at Corinthians, it’s at any other club. And whenever I want. This about going out goes by the side”, said the gringo.

During participation in the program “Bem, Amigos”, from SporTV, Gustavo Scarpa opined about the episode. He said that the question news reporter he was unnecessaryunnecessarily, but also stated that Vítor Pereira Could have had a better answer.

“(…) I particularly think that the question of the guy (reporter) is unnecessary, of the guy (technician) being afraid of being sent away… I think there is no need to do it, but I also think that he (Vítor Pereira) I could have answered better, but since it’s at Corinthians, it’s… (the situation at Parque São Jorge) (…)”, said.

On the field, Corinthians’ next commitment will be against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (17), at Neo Química Arena. Timão needs to reverse the result from 2 to 0 against and for that it has the full support of Fiel.