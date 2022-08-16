Casagrande and Globo defeat Ana Paula Henkel in moral damages lawsuit

Walter Casagrande and Rede Globo won last Friday a lawsuit brought by the former volleyball player and commentator for Young pan, Ana Paula Henkel. She was asking for R$100,000 in compensation for moral damages and will have to reimburse the former athlete and the broadcaster with R$10,000. There is still recourse. The information was initially given by the portal wow.

In a post made on his old blog on globoesporte.comWalter Casagrande had criticized Ana Paula for her political stance during the height of the covid-19 pandemic and said that the former player was “a defender of the violent, the undemocratic, the weapons and everything that is bad in our society”.







Casagrande accumulated controversies during his time on TV Globo. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Estadão

“Actually, I want to apologize for having put in your midst, and for a long time, an unpalatable, arrogant, arrogant person, a defender of weapons, who disguised herself as a volleyball player, capable of defending even this infamous deputy arrested for being violent and coup”, wrote Casagrande in an excerpt from the publication.

Ana Paula Henkel won a right of reply in the same column. The former athlete claims that she was the target of “infamous adjectives”, “insults” and said that Casagrande appealed to “vile name-calling and distortion of her image, with the aim of murdering her reputation”.

In July, Casagrande left Rede Globo after 25 years. The commentator said at the time that the decision was a “relief” for both parties.