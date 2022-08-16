Casão doesn’t dodge and makes a heavy prediction about the duel between Palmeiras x Flamengo in the Brasileirão: “It’s over!”

With each round that passes, Palmeiras has been increasing their lead in the lead over their rivals. And this Sunday (21), Abel Ferreira’s team can increase to 12 points the difference to the vice-leader and possible competitor both in the national tournament, but also, in Libertadores, Flamengo. The teams will measure forces at Allianz Parque this weekend. And according to ex-global Casagrande, Palestra should win.

During the Red Card program this Tuesday (16), Casão projected the duel between the leaders of the Brasileirão and pointed out that the São Paulo team will have no difficulty beating the packed team of Dorival Júnior. The ex-global stressed that Abel knows how to play against Fla and that his squad will be 100% physically as Alviverde has no commitments for the Copa do Brasil this weekend..

“Palmeiras will train all week, while Flamengo will kill themselves against Athletico-PR in the Copa do Brasil. It won’t be a simple game. So, possibly Dorival will come with a mixed team. If Dorival wants to choose an easier path, it is to try to win the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. In the Brazilian, you will have to make an absurd mental and physical effort”, declared Casão, who continued praising Abel Ferreira’s team.

“I’m not going to say there’s no chance, because in football some crazy things happen. At the same time, football is logical. Can Flamengo be champions? He can. But Palmeiras, in my opinion, run over Flamengo. Atropela, thus, beat Flamengo at the weekend and the championship was already “completed.

Palmeiras will still train a few more times before going to the field for the decisive duel, but the tendency is that Abel will go to the field with the following formation: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.