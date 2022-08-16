CBF releases VAR audio of ‘buttock impediment’

The CBF released today the VAR audio of the bid that annulled a goal by Internacional in the 3-0 victory over Fluminense, yesterday, for the Brazilian Championship. The decision generated controversy, as Alemão was behind the midfield line at the time he received the ball. In the opinion of video referee Adriano Milczvski and assistant Luciano Roggenbaum, both from Paraná, the player was inclined and, therefore, offside.

The one who complained a lot about the bid was the Colorado coach Mano Meneses, who pointed out the marking of a “buttock impediment” in the bid. “I’ve been in this business for years, but it’s the first time I’ve seen an impediment to savings,” said the commander.

The move took place in the 16th minute of the second half. Alemão left the defense field and gave Mauricio a millimeter pass, behind the defender’s back, and shirt 27 kicked it to make, at that moment, 2 to 0 in favor of Inter. The referee canceled the goal for offside.

Meanwhile, the cabin analyzed two possible impediments. First on the pass, when the referee assessed that the player was still in the field of defense.

“Yeah, it’s in the own field of defense. Okay, let go”, analyzed the video referee initially.

Then, the analysis of the moment of launch begins, when Felipe Melo gave conditions and the VAR warns that he doesn’t even need to place the line. One of the team members then asks if he can continue with the game, but the other asks if he doesn’t want to analyze the first move again from another angle.

“He’s got both feet behind him, look – he evaluates – then the position is cool, right? Now we have to see if there’s going to be the possible one… can one catch him in one piece? But hey, he’s behind. of the body doesn’t count, right?”, says the analyst.

“Yes… No, the inclination of the body counts, if he is. The inclination of the body counts”, affirms the assistant.

“You managed to catch it, right? So let’s calibrate it here. Wait, Ramon, wait. Checking for possible offside. There are two moves. Let’s see this first one. No other catches more laterally?”, asks Adriano Milczvski.

Afterwards, the two try to find the moment the ball leaves Gabriel’s feet through several cameras before drawing the line. At that moment, they draw the line on Felipe Melo’s shoulder and also on Alemão’s shoulder.

“Ramon, the athlete who scores on the second move is not in an offside position, but the first move in midfield is. It can confirm offside. Factual decision offside. Exactly there, on the midfield line”, completed the VAR.