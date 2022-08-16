CBF studies English case of VAR lines, consults IFAB and wants to take it to the technical council of clubs | football

It’s still just that. A study and a possibility. But the Refereeing Commission intends to modify the current solution of virtual lines – there is an understanding that the speed of the game requires, let’s say, less millimetric rigor of the blue and red line, which is in force in VAR technology.
Referee Paulo Vollkopf checks the VAR under the eyes of Wilson Seneme: refereeing commission president evaluates changes — Photo: Martín Fernandez
In England, in the Premier League, today the offside lines are thicker – causing an attacker’s line to overlap a defender’s, which allows for an old concept of “same line”. Therefore, leaving the legal position.
But before taking the case to the clubs, further, the CBF also wants to consult the IFAB and FIFA – international regulators of the rules of arbitration and football. The idea is only to take it to a future technical council of directors and technical commissions after superior authorization and approval by the presidency of the CBF.
