Celso Portiolli exposes situation at the airport: Filling patience

SBT presenter went through a stressful situation at an airport in Europe

Celso Portiolli, one of the most humorous presenters on Brazilian television, is traveling through Europe, but anyone who thinks that everything is glamor in European lands is wrong. This Tuesday (16), the presenter went through a trouble at an airport at the time of boarding.

On his official Instagram account, the presenter exposed the whole situation in the stories. “Nothing like having exclusive, VIP service at the airport”, began the SBTwhen showing the crowded departure lounge.

With good humor, Celso Portiolli talked about the time he arrived at the airport and that he was the target of the fury of an airline employee. “Here is very good. I arrived early, my check in was 2:30 am, it was 2:15 am, a hell of a line. The woman was very angry with me. She almost took the passport from my head (laughs) but we are there in peace”, reported Portiolli.

“Now will be the problem. I’m on the side of the line waiting for 2:30 to get in line. I want to see people being patient”, said the presenter, afraid of the reaction of the other passengers.

After the chaos, the presenter had fun showing off the quirky items from the airport stores, like a giant lollipop. “The people are really exaggerated. Look at the size of the lollipop you have here? It costs 12.90 euros. This is a lollipop for the whole year”, said Celso Portiolli, laughing.

Apparently, Celso Portiolli was traveling to find touchor in Rome, Italy. Soon after the sequence of stories with the confusion at the airport, the presenter came up with the singer. “Lots of laughs. Incredible meeting with Toquinho”, wrote Portiolli in a photo in which he appears with the musician.