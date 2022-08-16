China sanctions Taiwan’s ambassador to the US and six more officials | World

China imposed sanctions on Tuesday against seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers accused of being “obstinate” for Taiwan’s independence.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said those sanctioned included Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo and politicians from the Democratic Progressive Party. from Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country. The island’s government, originally formed by the opposition to the Chinese Communist Party, claims independence.

The sanctions come after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this month, a trip that China said sent the wrong signal to what it sees as pro-independence forces.

A spokesperson for the Taiwan affairs office said that those sanctioned will not be able to visit China, Hong Kong and Macau. Companies and investors related to them would also not be allowed to profit in China.

1 of 1 Chinese Air Force planes fly over Taiwan in military exercise on July 7, 2022. — Photo: Li Bingyu/Xinhua via AP Chinese Air Force planes fly over Taiwan in a military exercise on July 7, 2022. — Photo: Li Bingyu/Xinhua via AP

“For some time, some stubborn separatist elements, outside of their own interests, have endeavored to conspire with outside forces in provocations defending Taiwan’s independence,” the spokesman said, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“Their activities became even more blatant during US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan region, further exposing her dogged nature in seeking Taiwan independence.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said the island is a democracy that “cannot be interfered with by China”.